WVU’s campus food effort expands into Westover

Barbara Jean Skidmore, 71, of Morgantown, passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center. Barb was born in Morgantown on Aug. 6, 1950, a daughter of Forrest Vernon Boyce, of Morgantown, and the late Juanita Amelia Nicklow Boyce. Barb was...
Louise Price Taft, 88, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully at her home with her children by her side. In keeping with her wishes, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Hastings Funeral Home. Friends and family will be received at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 3346 University Ave., Star City, from...
Audrey Summers, 91, of Morgantown, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Morgantown Health and Rehabilitation Center, formerly known as Golden Living. She was born on Nov. 17, 1930, daughter of the late Lloyd and Inus (Murray) Lewis. Audrey worked 40 years during her life, consisting of Morgan Shirt...
Rosemary Nagowski nee Tomczak, 90, formerly of Buffalo, N.Y., departed this world on June 3, 2022. She is survived by her sisters, three children, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Rosemary was married in 1953 to Daniel E. Nagowski, the love of her life, who preceded her in death in July...
Kylee Michele Vanfosson and her unborn baby girl, Aleah Michele, were unexpectedly reunited in heaven on Thursday, June 2, 2022. The family will receive friends at the Fred Jenkins Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 9. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Burial will follow at the Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens. A complete obituary will appear on Thursday.
