WVU’s campus food effort expands into Westover

Kylee Michele Vanfosson and her unborn baby girl, Aleah Michele, were unexpectedly reunited in heaven on Thursday, June 2, 2022. The family will receive friends at the Fred Jenkins Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 9. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Burial will follow at the Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens. A complete obituary will appear on Thursday.

WESTOVER, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO