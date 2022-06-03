ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westover, WV

WVU’s campus food effort expands into Westover

By Submitted to The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBY JADE RUGGIERI The West Virginia University Campus Food Garden...

www.dominionpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Dominion Post

Arthurdale wins award

KINGWOOD — Arthurdale Heritage Inc. was named the 2022 Institution of the Year by the West Virginia Association of Museums. “An award of this magnitude not only makes those of us. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
ARTHURDALE, WV
The Dominion Post

Barbara Skidmore

Barbara Jean Skidmore, 71, of Morgantown, passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center. Barb was born in Morgantown on Aug. 6, 1950, a daughter of Forrest Vernon Boyce, of Morgantown, and the late Juanita Amelia Nicklow Boyce. Barb was...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westover, WV
The Dominion Post

Louise Taft

Louise Price Taft, 88, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully at her home with her children by her side. In keeping with her wishes, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Hastings Funeral Home. Friends and family will be received at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 3346 University Ave., Star City, from...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abundant Life#Jade#Urban Farm#Wvu#Dominion Post
The Dominion Post

COVID-era investigations face new obstacles

BY MIKE NOLTING GRANVILLE — A police officer in Monongalia County says a recent theft investigation has highlighted another way the pandemic has changed, and is changing daily life. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
The Dominion Post

Audrey Summers

Audrey Summers, 91, of Morgantown, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Morgantown Health and Rehabilitation Center, formerly known as Golden Living. She was born on Nov. 17, 1930, daughter of the late Lloyd and Inus (Murray) Lewis. Audrey worked 40 years during her life, consisting of Morgan Shirt...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Rosemary Nagowski

Rosemary Nagowski nee Tomczak, 90, formerly of Buffalo, N.Y., departed this world on June 3, 2022. She is survived by her sisters, three children, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Rosemary was married in 1953 to Daniel E. Nagowski, the love of her life, who preceded her in death in July...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
The Dominion Post

Kylee Vanfosson

Kylee Michele Vanfosson and her unborn baby girl, Aleah Michele, were unexpectedly reunited in heaven on Thursday, June 2, 2022. The family will receive friends at the Fred Jenkins Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 9. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Burial will follow at the Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens. A complete obituary will appear on Thursday.
WESTOVER, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy