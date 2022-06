The Amazon River cuts across South America, twisting and turning through the rainforests of Brazil, and empties into the Atlantic Ocean. The Nile River which flows from south to north in the heart of Africa is the longest river in Africa. To this day there is debate whether the Amazon or the Nile is longer due to the difficulty of measuring rivers in remote areas. Most references list the Nile as the longest river in the world at 4,132 miles (6,600 kilometers). The Amazon’s length is very close to that so let’s find out, how long is the Amazon River?

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO