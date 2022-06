Here is a truth that you literally cannot run away from: plastic is, simply, everywhere. From toothbrushes to disposable coffee lids, plastic has made its way into every part of our lives. It's incredibly useful because it's durable; however, the flip side is that it's also really hard to get rid of, which is why it'll continue to be a part of our lives for hundreds of years to come.

