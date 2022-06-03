ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Republican senator says 'it will be embarrassing' if the Senate fails to pass gun legislation after mass shootings

By Brent D. Griffiths
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18SvCR_0fzNw52200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nh9Wb_0fzNw52200
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) attends a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on Capitol Hill on March 1, 2021.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

  • A top GOP senator said "it will be embarrassing" for the Senate to do nothing after recent mass shootings.
  • Texas Sen. John Cornyn is leading the GOP's side of bipartisan gun talks.
  • Cornyn said another failure would "feed the narrative that we can't get things done in the public interest."

Republican Sen. John Cornyn said that it would be "embarrassing" for the Senate to fail to pass any legislation addressing gun violence after the recent series of mass shootings, a possible sign that this time bipartisan talks might yield a small breakthrough.

"It would feed the narrative that we can't get things done in the public interest," the Texas lawmaker told Politico in an interview published Friday morning. "I don't believe that narrative, I believe we can get a bipartisan deal done in the public interest."

He added that "it will be embarrassing" if lawmakers fail to respond after recent mass shootings in Ulvade, Texas and Buffalo, New York. On Wednesday night, a gunman killed at least four people in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has tasked Cornyn to lead the GOP's negotiations with Senate Democrats. It is clear that if a deal is struck, it will be far less sweeping than many of the proposals President Joe Biden laid out during his prime-time address on Thursday night.

Cornyn refused to say what his "red lines" are, but reiterated that he is "not talking about restricting the rights of law-abiding citizens under the Second Amendment." As expected, this makes it clear that a renewed federal ban on assault weapons or a limit on high-capacity magazines are extremely unlikely to become law. Due to the Senate filibuster, at least 10 Senate Republicans and every single Senate Democrat would need to support a deal.

For the moment, there is a palpable sense in some corners of Washington that something must be done.

Biden said the word "enough" 12 times and "something" 10 times during his nearly 18-minute address . The president made clear that he would not accept a failure on the federal level this time.

"After Columbine, after Sandy Hook, after Charleston, after Orlando, after Las Vegas, after Parkland, nothing has been done," Biden said. "This time, that can't be true.  This time, we must actually do something."

Instead of renewed bans, lawmakers are focused on policies like "red flag" laws, which generally allow authorities to temporarily confiscate a person's firearms if they pose an immediate threat to themselves or others. Nineteen states, including Florida and the District of Columbia, have red flag laws, and multiple GOP senators previously told Insider that they support such laws.

At issue, though, is whether lawmakers would pass a nationwide red flag law or would simply create financial incentives for more states to pass their own.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 207

Michael Andrus
3d ago

Your a failure and should be removed from office for blaming every law abiding gun owner and hunters for what government doesn't want to do about the mental health problems

Reply(60)
56
Lou Cummings
4d ago

Gun control is not the issue at hand that the Whitehouse is avoiding and steering the public's attention from with gun control arguments. The Whitehouse refuses to put the same kind of protection in our schools as they demand we provide for them. 100% of gun control politicians choose the protection of guns for themselves. The allow your children to be targets of opportunity though.

Reply(13)
29
rob wint
3d ago

It is embarassing that the congress allows the narrative to only focus on gun control and not other aspects of violence in general. Why not harden soft targets like schools? It works for courts and airports. And many shooters put out their intents on social media prior to doing anything, so intervention processes need to be defined and put in place.

Reply(20)
28
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Buffalo, TX
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Congressman Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘going after that Russia Today slot’ in row over Ukraine vote

Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after the two Republican members of Congress took different votes on an aid package to Ukraine.On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Other Republicans who voted against the legislation included Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. But the feud began when Mr Crenshaw, a Texas Republican who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, tweeted...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Joe Biden
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republican#Republicans#Mass Shootings#Politics Federal#Capitol Hill#Ap Photo#Gop#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

‘You are as low of a human being as can be’: Parkland father to Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott

In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, anti-gun violence activist Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, joins The ReidOut. "I say screw you Ted Cruz and Gov. Abbott,” Guttenberg tells Joy Reid. “You want this fight? I'm done talking to you. I'm done trying to reason with you. You are who you are. You are as low of a human being as can be. We will fire you. And that's what we need to do."May 26, 2022.
PARKLAND, FL
Salon

GOP voters who claim "antifa" did Jan. 6 stumped when asked “then why didn’t Trump stop it?”

MSNBC's Elise Jordan stumped a focus group of Republican voters who blamed left-wing protesters for the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. The "Morning Joe" contributor interviewed voters in Georgia, and the panel of Republicans parroted conspiracy theories to minimize the deadly riots and blamed anti-fascist factions for the violence, although all of the hundreds of individuals charged in connection with the insurrection appear to be Donald Trump supporters.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

519K+
Followers
33K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy