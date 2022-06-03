ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Victory Church to hold gun buyback in Albany, June 4

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VS3Sh_0fzNvmfh00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Victory Church will be holding a gun buyback exchange on Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 118 Quail Street in Albany. Visa Cards will be given for non-registered working handguns and assault rifles.

Officials said anyone with illegal handguns or assault rifles from Albany, Schenectady, and Troy will be given a $100 visa gift card for every working handgun or assault rifle. No questions asked completely confidential. A secure and confidential exchange can also be arranged by calling (518) 857-0726.

TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

