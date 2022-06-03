ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

“Golden Girls Kitchen” Coming To LA

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of TV’s most iconic and critically acclaimed late 1980s/early 1990s comedies, NBC’s “The Golden Girls,” is coming back as a pop-up restaurant experience. Bucket Listers is behind “The Golden Girls Kitchen” – a fast-casual fully functioning Los Angeles restaurant and bar...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#A La Carte#The Golden Girls#Pop Up Restaurant#Food Drink#Nbc#Bucket Listers#Sophia S Lasagna
