ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milpitas, CA

Coroner ID's hang glider who died in Milpitas park

By KTVU staff
KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILPITAS, Calif. - The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner identified the man who died in a hang gliding accident as 58-year-old David Jacob of Fremont. Jacob died May 30 of blunt force injuries while tandem...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

$60K reward being offered for Fremont cold case

FREMONT, Calif. - Fremont homicide investigators are hoping an increased reward will help them solve a 15-year-old cold case. In April 2007, 19-year-old Aaron Breaux was found fatally shot in an apartment complex parking lot on Fremont Boulevard. He lived nearby and was a graduate of Washington High School. Police...
KTVU FOX 2

Two men killed in Oakland within in hour

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating two homicides that occurred within an hour of each other. The first death was reported just after 11 p.m. on Monday in the 10000 block of MacArthur Boulevard after being alerted to gunfire by ShotSpotter technology, police said. When they got there, a...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspects sought in East San Jose home invasions

SAN JOSE – Police are seeking multiple suspects connected to two home invasion robberies that took place in East San Jose on the same afternoon last week, one of which was captured on dashcam.Around 2 p.m. on May 31, officers responded to a home on the 600 block of North Capitol Avenue. According to police, about five to six people entered a home and stole a vehicle from their garage.About two hours later, the suspects were spotted at a home on the 1000 block of Summerdale Drive, about a mile from where the first incident took place. Police said they...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fremont, CA
Accidents
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Fremont, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Milpitas, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Accidents
Milpitas, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fremont, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Police investigate fatal shooting near Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting just blocks from the Oakland Zoo. A ShotSpotter activation was received by the department’s communications division in the 10000 block of MacArthur Boulevard. When they arrived, officers found an adult male victim with apparent gunshot wounds, according to an email to KRON4. While […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fire erupts at Petaluma airport

PETALUMA, Calif. - Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire at the Petaluma Municipal Airport on Monday, according to fire officials. The Petaluma Fire Department said a call came in around 11:42 a.m. regarding a possible explosion in a private-owned airport hanger. Fire officials confirmed the report and...
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Teen arrested for shooting pellet gun at Mountain View mail carrier

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - A teenager shot a letter carrier with a pellet gun on Monday afternoon in Mountain View, the police department announced. Mountain View Police received reports of a letter carrier who was shot with an unknown object in the 2000 block of Jardin Drive at approximately 2:30 p.m. The letter carrier told police that a teenager drove up next to him, rolled down his window, and "shot rocks" at him. The suspect then drove away in a grey sedan towards Los Altos.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
pajaronian.com

Update: Hours-long standoff ends on Kilburn Street

WATSONVILLE—A four-and-a-half-hour standoff between police and a man that was possibly armed with guns ended peacefully Tuesday afternoon on Kilburn Street. According to Watsonville Police spokesperson Michelle Pulido, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Kilburn Street for a report of a man yelling at passersby and waving a gun around 10:30am.
WATSONVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glider#Traffic Accident#Parks Department
KSBW.com

Highway 1 reopens in Santa Cruz County following 2-car crash: CHP

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Update 4:50 p.m.:. According to the California Highway Patrol, the roadway has been fully reopened. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KTVU FOX 2

$60K reward offered in 2007 slaying of 19-year-old in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. - Authorities are offering a $60,000 reward for information leading to the arrest in the 2007 shooting death of a 19-year-old man in Fremont. Aaron Anthony Breaux was found with a life-threatening injury on April 29, 2007 at an apartment complex parking lot in the 38000 block of Fremont Boulevard, police said.
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Home invasion criminals target San Jose neighborhood

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Tuesday released car dash-cam video that shows a home invasion in progress. Police investigators said this type of surveillance video is key in building a case against these alleged criminals. However, one family is left shaken, and one neighborhood is now living...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KTVU FOX 2

Brush fire prompts evacuations in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - A vegetation fire briefly prompted evacuations in San Rafael Monday evening. Officials said the fire is affecting the 200 block of Highland and Summit avenues. The fire was first reported just after 10 p.m. The evacuation warning came about 10 minutes later. The fire was said...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Customer seen on video stealing laptop from Antioch pizza shop

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a woman who was seen on video stealing a laptop from an Antioch pizza shop. The incident unfolded at Aladino's Pizza on Sunset Drive. In a Facebook post, the restaurant said the woman first gave staff a hard time, and when the employees left the front counter she picked up a laptop and left.
ANTIOCH, CA
crimevoice.com

Police: San Mateo man arrested on $2.5 million warrant, possible third strike

A San Mateo County man has reportedly been arrested on a $2.5 million warrant, which police say may also be his third strike under California law. Police had been searching for 42-year-old Arnell Clark, a known transient, ever since he allegedly violated his parole by disabling his ankle monitor and failing to check in with his parole officer, police said.
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

San Jose Safeway employee fatally shot after dispute early Sunday

SAN JOSE (BCN) Police are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a Safeway store employee early Sunday after a dispute in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood. The shooting was reported about 3:35 a.m. and when police arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP investigating fatal collision involving pedestrian in Penngrove

SONOMA COUNTY – The California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian Sunday afternoon in Penngrove, an unincorporated area of Sonoma County.The collision was reported about 12:40 p.m. on Old Redwood Highway north of Denman Road. The area is located between Petaluma and Cotati.Details about the collision were not immediately available.
PENNGROVE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Electrical fire damages Santa Rosa home

SANTA ROSA -- Fire crews in Santa Rosa were able to quickly knock down an attic fire at a home Sunday morning, according to authorities.According to the Santa Rosa Fire Department, units were dispatched to a residential structure fire on the 400 block of Shepp Court shortly before 9 a.m. The first unit arrived in under five minutes and observed smoke coming from both ends of the attic vents of a single-story home.  Crews accessed the home and found a working attic fire after determining that the home's occupants appeared to be out of the house at the time. Firefighters...
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy