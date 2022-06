And Just Like That… she’s back. Well, sort of. The “Sex and the City” spinoff series “And Just Like That” will welcome back the show’s beloved character Samantha Jones, albeit virtually. The HBO Max series — which was renewed for Season 2 — stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis – and a much-buzzed-about absence from original series star Kim Cattrall. But fret not — showrunner Michael Patrick King revealed to Variety the show’s storyline will feature the dearly-missed PR guru. King — who previously said the door isn’t open for Cattrall’s return — was asked if fans can expect to see Samantha’s character creep into...

TV SERIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO