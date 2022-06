Martha B. Ramsey, 80, of Amherst passed peacefully at home on Saturday, June 4, 2022. She was born on Feb. 8, 1942, to Malcolm S. and Annie B. Bradley in. She is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Pat Ramsey Jr.; her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Samuel Campbell; two stepdaughters, Patricia Ramsey and Melissa Adkins; two grandchildren, Cameron Evans and Rachel Adkins; brother- and sister-in-law, David and Hazel Bradley; sister, Thelma Davis; and many nieces and nephews.

