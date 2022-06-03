Where things stand with Gamecocks and QB target Dante Reno

Class 2024 quarterback Dante Reno of Fiskdale, Massachusetts is the son of Yale head football coach Tony Reno and attends the Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut.

Dante Reno (6-1, 215) has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in his class. He’s a top target for South Carolina and potentially one for Clemson, though the Tigers have offered two other 2024 quarterbacks in D.J. Lagway and Jadyn Davis.

Reno will see both the Gamecocks and Tigers next week in person. First, he will take an unofficial visit to Florida on June 6. He will do the same at USC on June 8. Then he’ll head to Clemson June 11 for a camp so he can throw in front of Dabo Swinney and offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter. He will then take unofficial visits to Kentucky, Georgia and N.C. State.

There’s been a lot of Gamecock talk swirling around Reno in the recruiting world. He has visited USC a couple of times before and they are strongly in the mix. As he enters this phase of the process, Reno still wants to consider all contenders.

“I’m pretty open-minded right now,” Reno said. “I’ll go through these visits and talk with my family in late June or early July, and we’ll see how everything goes from there.”

USC head coach Shane Beamer and quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield have been doing the heavy lifting for the program in recruiting Reno. The two have done a good job relationship-building with him and his family.

“Coach Beamer, he’s a really good guy and there’s a lot of hype around the program right now,” Reno said. “Coach Satterfield, he’s also a good dude. They’ve recruited me really well. They’ve done their homework, and I’ve done my homework on them. There’s a kind of mutual respect that I have for them, and they have for me. Ever since I’ve been down there, they’ve treated me and my family awesome, along with the players, too. It’s been really incredible for me to see, and I can’t wait to get back down there again.”

Last season Reno passed for 2,507 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 66% of his passes. He likes what Satterfield runs at USC and sees the offense as a good fit.

“They run the pro-style offense, and Coach Satterfield has a very good background with the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, so their offense is probably going to be tailored to that,” Reno said. “Obviously, with Spencer Rattler being there this year, it’s going to be pretty special to see what he does on offense with the weapons they are bringing in. He wants a quarterback who can win and distribute the ball to the playmakers.”

Clemson’s Streeter has also had a long-running interest in Reno. Though he’s not been offered yet by the Tigers, that hasn’t diminished his interest in their program.

“I went down there last summer and threw for them, and I did the unofficial again in the spring,” Reno said. “I’ve talked to Coach Streeter for over a year and a half now. He’s a great dude. Coach Swinney is a legendary head coach. Obviously, they’ve got something rolling over there. I’m also real close to Cade Klubnik, one of their quarterbacks.”

Reno also has offers from Arizona, Houston, Georgia Tech, Connecticut, Iowa, Minnesota, NC State, Ole Miss, Virginia, Syracuse, UCF, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Iowa State, West Virginia, Kentucky, Purdue and Cincinnati.