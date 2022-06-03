Police investigating homicide in Millersville after man found in car
By Blair Young
Wbaltv.com
4 days ago
MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating a homicide after a man was found in his car after crashing into two parked vehicles in Millersville. Police were called around 7 p.m. Thursday to a crash in the 600 block of Millwright Court in Millersville. They discovered a black, four-door...
Ellicott City, Md. (DG) – Two people were killed in separate crashes in Howard County. Howard County Police are reporting at around 6:30 AM they responded to Route 175 westbound at I-95 for an accident involving two vehicles. Police say 38-year-old Latasha Maria Curtis Barrett drove her Honda Civic through a red light and was hit by Hyundai Elantra. Barrett was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Hyundai was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One man has died after an evening shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. A 32-year-old man succumbed to his wounds after he and a 28-year-old man were found suffering from gunshot wounds on the 800 block of McAleer Court around 8:35 p.m., Monday, June 6, according to Baltimore Police. Both victims...
MILLERSVILLE, Md. – On June 2, 2022, at approximately 6:55 PM Anne Arundel County Police Officers responded to the 600 block of Millwright Court in Millersville, Maryland for a reported motor vehicle collision. Upon arrival, they discovered a black four-door sedan struck two parked (unoccupied) vehicles. The driver of...
Police are asking for the public's help locating an elderly Baltimore man who went missing in his wheelchair, officials say. Jospeh Rascoe, 74, was last seen in his chair on the 400 block of East North Avenue, according to Baltimore Police. Mr. Rascoe was last known to be wearing a...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Clarksville man was injured Monday after allegedly setting fire to his home in what police described as an “apparent attempt to harm himself.”
It happened about 7 a.m. Monday at a home near the corner of Haviland Mill Road and Mill Creek Court, according to details provided by Howard County Police.
Police said four adults, including the man, were home at the time of the incident. The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in critical condition.
No one else was injured in the fire.
Howard County Fire & EMS crews were able to get the fire under control and are evaluating damage to the home. The incident remains under investigation.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, there is help available. For immediate assistance, call Maryland’s Helpline 24/7 at dial 211 and select Option 1.
Adult Clarksville resident set fire at his home, 7am, 13800 blk Mill Creek Ct in apparent attempt to harm himself. Transported to Bayview by ambulance, critical cond. Three other adults in home, no one else injured. @HCDFRS controlled fire, assessing damage. HCPD investigating.
— Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) June 6, 2022
WASHINGTON — A woman was shot while sitting in a car at a McDonald's restaurant parking lot in Northwest D.C., early Tuesday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said. WUSA9 employees called D.C. police after hearing multiple gunshots near the news station, just before 4 a.m. around Wisconsin Avenue and...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old is under arrest in connection with a deadly 2020 shooting in Annapolis, authorities said Monday.
Jaden Crowner of Brooklyn was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, among other charges, in the killing of Walters Elangwe, Annapolis Police said.
Elangwe, 29, was found shot when officers responded to a shooting about 4 p.m. July 11, 2020, in the 1100 block of Primrose Court. He later died of his injuries at a local hospital.
Detectives later identified Crowner as the suspect and on Friday obtained a warrant for his arrest, police said. The 18-year-old is being held without bond while awaiting trial, court records show.
A suspect is in custody after allegedly beating and killing a 3-year-old girl in Maryland, officials announced. Randolph James Mack, age 43, was arrested at his Essex home in Baltimore County on accusations he beat the toddler at a home on Ashmead Square in Belcamp Friday, June 3, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl from Baltimore County who’s been missing for a month.
Chayah Chasednaw Campbell was last seen about 9 a.m. May 5 in the Towson area, Baltimore County Police said Tuesday morning.
Campbell was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue bandana with black Nike Air Forces.
Anyone who has seen the 11-year-old is asked to call 911 or 410-887-2369.
A man was stabbed at a shopping center while walking to his vehicle in a late night attack in Hanover, authorities say. The victim was approached by the suspect who stabbed him with an unknown object on the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Circle around 1 a.m., Monday, June 6, according to Anne Arundel Police.
A Maryland man is facing a host of charges for allegedly stealing utility vehicles from different recreation organizations throughout Harford County, a sheriff’s office spokesperson announced. Bel Air resident Adam Patrick O’Brien, 22, has been arrested following an investigation into the thefts, which happened over the course of more...
An 81-year-old woman was killed after accidentally being run over by her own SUV in St. Mary’s County, officials announced. Mechanicsville's Doris Marita Thompson was parked in front of Taco Bell on Triangle in Charlotte Hall when she got out of her 2013 Ford Escape, which began rolling backwards across the parking lot around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6, officials in St. Mary's County said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man is under arrest in a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Northwest Baltimore back in April, authorities said Monday.
Lamarr Candia of Gwynn Oak was taken into custody Friday on a warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and conspiracy to commit murder, among other offenses, online court records show.
The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 8:45 p.m. April 29 at a gas station near the intersection of Liberty Heights Avenue and Garrison Boulevard, Baltimore Police said. Responding officers found two men who had been shot.
The victims, identified as 33-year-old Robert Carter and 27-year-old Kennard Wilds, were taken to Sinai Hospital, where both later died of their injuries, police said.
Based on details gleaned from a preliminary investigation, detectives believe Carter and Wilds were shot following an unspecified dispute.
A warrant was issued for Candia’s arrest about a month later, though it was not immediately clear what led investigators to zero in on him.
Court records show a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for the afternoon of June 29 in Baltimore City District Court.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities released images Monday of a Baltimore County police officer leaving the hospital following a deadly shootout over the weekend.
One of the pictures shows the unidentified officer leaving University of Maryland Shock Trauma on Sunday evening in an arm cast and a wheelchair with help from a uniformed officer.
The officer was injured Saturday night in an exchange of gunfire with an armed man while responding to an “unknown trouble call” at a Towson apartment building.
Officers were called to the apartment complex near the corner of Virginia and East Pennsylvania avenues about 8:40 p.m. when they heard gunfire...
State police in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who threatened another driver with a handgun following a two-car crash in Harford County. An alert was issued by state police and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office as they attempt to track down a man...
The 50-year-old woman who was reported missing in Maryland has been found dead, authorities announced. Denise Diane D’Angelo was reported missing in the Chesapeake Bay area in Calvert County. An alert was issued early on Tuesday, June 7. At approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the Calvert County Sheriff’s...
TOWSON, Md. — One man is dead, a woman was critically injured and a Baltimore County police officer who was shot in the hand is now home from the hospital. Some residents of the Virginia Towers, a senior citizens apartment complex in Towson, told 11 News how upsetting the incident is.
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On June 3, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division executed a search and seizure warrant pursuant to an ongoing narcotics investigation on Kyle Dylan Dishner, age 29 of Mechanicsville, as well as the vehicle he was operating. A passenger...
Comments / 0