Eggs Were A Lot More Expensive During WWII Than You Might Think

There's nothing like ice cream on a hot summer day, which is probably why one 2015 Harris Poll survey found it to be America's favorite snack during the warmest months of the year. A heaping scoop of any flavor in a crunchy waffle cone is a preferred way of enjoying the frozen treat when going spoonless. However, in the summer heat, this might not be the most practical way to indulge in the dessert. Fortunately, there are plenty of options out there for a mess-free ice cream-eating experience, such as ditching the cone in favor of a paper bowl, or even going the drinkable route and sipping on a milkshake or root beer float. And then, of course, there's the famous Frosty treat that can only call Wendy's its home.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO