Eggs Were A Lot More Expensive During WWII Than You Might Think

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Matcha, as you may or may not already know, is a type of green tea. Just like all teas, it comes from a specific plant called Camellia sinensis. That's where the similarities end, however. For tea to be considered a true matcha, it can only be produced in Japan at one of two locations: Uji in Kyoto, or Nishio in the Aichi prefecture (via Pure Leaf). It must be farmed and harvested in specific ways, like being grown in shade and being picked at a specific time. By reducing the amount of sunlight the plants are exposed to, photosynthesis is substantially slowed down, explains Ceremony Matcha. This causes the plant to increase its chlorophyll output, which makes the tea leaves turn a deep, rich green.
Comments / 0