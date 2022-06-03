ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

The Lincoln Center Participates at Town Hall for Mental Health

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBOyC_0fzNtkyf00
Image via FOX 29 Philadelphia.

“Unity is strength…when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved.” – Mattie Stepanek

The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth (TLC) recently participated in a behavioral health town hall held at the Norristown Recreation Center on May 25, 2022.

The Norristown Police Department, United Healthcare, and Delaware Valley Community Health hosted the town hall to discuss various behavioral and mental health topics affecting the community. The event was open to the public. Attendees heard from local experts in the mental health field and received information about health benefits and resources available to the community.

Panel topic discussions included:

  • Post Pandemic Strategies for Success
  • Student and Parent Supports available for Norristown families
  • Upcoming Mental Health Initiatives
  • Resources for Individuals and Families

Rob D’Alonzo, The Lincoln Center’s Chief Clinical Officer, discussed TLC’s role in Norristown Area School District as well as the art therapy, mobile counseling, and case management services offered through Heather’s Hope, TLC’s crime victim services division.

Representatives from the Norristown Area School District, Norristown Police Department, Montgomery County’s NAMI office, Central Behavioral Health, and Access Services also provided information and resources to the families of Norristown.

About TLC

The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth (TLC) is a social enterprise company serving the Greater Philadelphia Area. Founded in 1970 by a behavioral health hospital, TLC is an entrepreneurial nonprofit providing innovative education, coaching, and counseling services to individuals and families, as well as grant writing and management services for school districts and universities.

Find out more about The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth.

Image via The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth.

Comments / 0

Related
DELCO.Today

Hospitals in Delco Area See Patient Surge With Crozer, Tower Closures

Capacity and high patient volume alerts have been going out at Main Line Health as other hospitals take the load from Crozer Health shutdowns in Delaware County and Tower Health closures in Chester County. Affected area hospitals are Riddle Hospital, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital, writes...
DELCO.Today

Jefferson Health – Abington Holds Its Way-More-Than Fair Fair, 109th Annual Cancer Patient Fundraiser

The 2022 June Fete Fair and Horse & Pony Show runs June 10–12. A dog and pony show is a somewhat pejorative term for an overblown, over-hyped event. A horse and pony show, however, is an altogether different animal. It’s a competition among beautiful equines, groomed to perfection, and evaluated under the professional eye of a team of breed experts. It’s also, referring to this weekend’s Jefferson Health – Abington event, a long-standing, family-friendly, visually engaging sports competition, augmented by plenty of other attractions.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norristown, PA
State
Delaware State
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Norristown, PA
Health
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
DELCO.Today

Wilmington University’s Prevention Science Doctoral Program Is One of a Kind.

Dr. Hakim Stovall knew he wanted to earn a doctorate in Prevention Science, but he was too busy to attend in-person classes. Then he discovered Wilmington University. Wilmington University’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences offers the nation’s only 100-percent-online doctoral degree in Prevention Science. The program focuses on developing evidence-based strategies that reduce risk factors and enhance protective factors to improve the health and well-being of individuals, families, and communities.
WILMINGTON, DE
DELCO.Today

Dazzling Garden in Norristown is Product of Love, Dedication

Marilyn Sifford and Bob Butera in their beautiful gardens. Marilyn Sifford and Bob Butera have created a dazzling garden on their Norristown property that features lovely themed “rooms” and still has flowers planted by the previous owner, Butera’s mother, writes Sally A. Downey for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
NORRISTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Center#Health Benefits#Fox 29 Philadelphia#Unity#United Healthcare#The Lincoln Center#Nami#Central Behavioral Health#Access Services
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers: Pennsylvania Institute of Technology

Image via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media, founded in 1953, is a two-year accredited, private non-profit college offering an education for those looking for career development and advancement, college transfer opportunities, and personal growth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
DELCO.Today

Three of Four Phila. Collar Counties See Month-to-Month Unemployment Numbers Tick Up

The counties surrounding Phila. saw a mixed bag of unemployment statistics in monthly and yearly analyses.Image via Ron Lach at Pexels. Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties saw slight increases in their April unemployment numbers, while the overall Pa. rate continued to trend downward. Only Bucks County bucked the month-over-month trend. Donna Rovins reported the mixed-bag of economic news from the state’s Department of Labor & Industry in The Pottstown Mercury.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers — CCRES

CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system. There are numerous advantages...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

Company’s THC Seltzer Adds to Growing Cannabis Beverage Industry

Landenberg-based Wynk, the most widely distributed cannabis seltzer in the U.S., is now available to medicinal patients in Oklahoma. The THC- and CBD-infused beverage is a disruptor in the alcohol market and is also available in New Mexico, Michigan, Arkansas, Arizona, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, and Ohio. Research suggests that, as...
LANDENBERG, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy