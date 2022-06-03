The Lincoln Center Participates at Town Hall for Mental Health

Image via FOX 29 Philadelphia.

“Unity is strength…when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved.” – Mattie Stepanek

The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth (TLC) recently participated in a behavioral health town hall held at the Norristown Recreation Center on May 25, 2022.

The Norristown Police Department, United Healthcare, and Delaware Valley Community Health hosted the town hall to discuss various behavioral and mental health topics affecting the community. The event was open to the public. Attendees heard from local experts in the mental health field and received information about health benefits and resources available to the community.

Panel topic discussions included:

Post Pandemic Strategies for Success

Student and Parent Supports available for Norristown families

Upcoming Mental Health Initiatives

Resources for Individuals and Families

Rob D’Alonzo, The Lincoln Center’s Chief Clinical Officer, discussed TLC’s role in Norristown Area School District as well as the art therapy, mobile counseling, and case management services offered through Heather’s Hope, TLC’s crime victim services division.

Representatives from the Norristown Area School District, Norristown Police Department, Montgomery County’s NAMI office, Central Behavioral Health, and Access Services also provided information and resources to the families of Norristown.

About TLC

The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth (TLC) is a social enterprise company serving the Greater Philadelphia Area. Founded in 1970 by a behavioral health hospital, TLC is an entrepreneurial nonprofit providing innovative education, coaching, and counseling services to individuals and families, as well as grant writing and management services for school districts and universities.