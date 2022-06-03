Alaskan Woman Fearlessly Removes Opossum in Brooklyn Bar: VIDEO

In a move usually reserved for unruly drunk customers, a fearless woman in a Brooklyn bar grabbed an opossum by the scruff of the neck and escorted it out. The wild animal scurried into Temkin’s Bar in Greenpoint last Thursday and sent the many patrons into a tailspin. Luckily, bar patron Sara Fulton from Alaska fearlessly sprung into action, walking directly over to the opossum to grab it and toss it out in a now-viral video.

“I was outside hanging out with my friend outside the bar. The door was open, and then all of a sudden we see this critter run in. We looked at each other, and we just were like, ‘Was that a dog? Is that a rat?'” Fulton recalled in an interview reported by the Today Show. “We both looked at each other and thought, ‘That was too big to be a rat! It has to be an opossum.'”

Fulton said that a little varmint like an opossum doesn’t scare her because of her days camping in the Alaskan wilderness as a kid.

“I’m from Alaska and I used to go camping with black bears hanging out at my campsite,” she laughed. “I think it was just instinctual. I just like went up to him and I was like, ‘Hey I know you’re afraid’ … And I was like, ‘All right, I think I’m just gonna scruff you and take you out because that would be the least painful for you.'”

Fulton earned free drinks for the whole night at the Brooklyn bar thanks to her swift opossum action

Another customer captured Fulton’s swift actions on video, which she later posted to Instagram. “I did that,” she captioned the post.

“I love this woman who is TCB,” one Instagram user commented, using the acronym that stands for Taking Care of Business. “I love this party possum out past her bedtime, I love the mighty cheer from the crowd, everyone is doing great here. 10/10 no notes.”

“That’s the most ‘New York’ thing I’ve seen to date,” another user said.

Fortunately for the patrons at the Brooklyn bar that night, the opossum didn’t bite anyone, and happily scurried away after a little help. Once Fulton set the animal on its way, the crazy evening apparently turned into a party. Patrons on social media said many drinks were poured in her honor for the rest of the night.

As for Fulton, she said the attention is fun, but that nothing she did is scary or unnatural.

“They’re like, ‘You’re a hero, you’re a celebrity.’ I’m like, ‘What? No,'” Fulton said of the evening. “For me, it’s just a wild animal. But I have to realize I’m not in Alaska, and that’s not something you see every day.”