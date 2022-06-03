ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Officials: Man fatally shot 2 women, self in Iowa church lot

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mu8Y9_0fzNsBNz00
Church Shooting-Iowa People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. Two people and a shooter died Thursday night in a shooting outside a church in Ames, authorities said. (Nirmalendu Majumdar/The Des Moines Register via AP) (Nirmalendu Majumdar)

AMES, Iowa — (AP) — Authorities planned to release more details Friday about a shooting outside an Iowa church in which a man fatally shot two women before apparently killing himself.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Cornerstone Church, a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames. Sheriff's Capt. Nicholas Lennie declined early Friday to give the ages and names of those killed, but confirmed that they were adults.

The shooter appeared to have shot himself after shooting the women, but details would not be released until a planned news conference outside the church, Lennie said. The church is located near Interstate 35, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Des Moines.

Cornerstone Church released a statement confirming that the women killed were “young members of our community," but did not give other details about the victims or shooter, citing the ongoing police investigation.

“Our hearts break for all involved, and we are praying for everyone affected, especially the family of the victims,” the church said in the statement. The church also planned to hold a prayer service for the victims Friday.

The shooting follows mass shootings across the nation in recent weeks that have roiled the country. Those include last week's shooting by an 18-year-old gunman, who killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and an attack Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a gunman killed his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa medical office. On May 14 in Buffalo, New York, a white man carried out what officials say was a racially-motivated attack on a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood, killing 10 people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Families release statements after shooting at Cornerstone church in Ames

DES MOINES, Iowa — The community of Ames is mourning after two college students were killed outside Cornerstone Church. Eden Montang and Vivian Flores were both going to attend a college ministry event Thursday night when Montang's ex-boyfriend killed them, and himself. The Story County Sheriff confirms this was...
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Man who killed 2 outside Iowa church faced harassment case

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man who fatally shot two women before killing himself in the parking lot of an Iowa church had been romantically involved with one of the women and faced a court hearing next week on a charge of harassing her. They say 33-year-old Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, of Boone, pulled up in a pickup truck to 22-year-old Eden Montang, 21-year-old Vivian Flores and another woman just before 7 p.m. Thursday outside Cornerstone Church on the outskirts of Ames and began shooting with a 9 mm handgun. Story County Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald says Montang and Flores were killed, and Whitlatch shot himself. The sheriff says the women were friends and students at Iowa State University who were walking together to the church for a weekly service.
WDIO-TV

2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa. The Story County Sheriff's Office says two people and a male shooter died in the Thursday night shooting outside the Cornerstone Church. The church is on the outskirts of Ames, near...
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, IA
Ames, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
State
Oklahoma State
KCRG.com

Two Iowa State students identified as victims of shooting outside Ames church

President of Iowa Fire Arms Coalition pushes down proposals for gun reform. He says what does work is enforcing laws, and in the past in the U-S, crime went down when that happened. Cedar Rapids sends letter to Gov. Reynolds to veto casino moratorium. Updated: 2 hours ago. Developers want...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ap#The Cornerstone Church
KCCI.com

The latest on the deadly shooting outside of Ames church

AMES, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office says three people died in a shooting outside ofCornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Story County authorities provided new details on Friday. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden...
AMES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014

An Iowa high school teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with students on a trip to Costa Rica is now fighting allegations that he kissed an 18-year-old student in 2014. Chad Wieland of Oxford has filed a court petition seeking judicial review of an April decision by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. He alleges that […] The post Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ourquadcities.com

U-Haul passenger faces drug, theft charges after arrest in Bettendorf

A 40-year-old Des Moines man has been released on his own recognizance after Bettendorf Police found him in a U-Haul van with methamphetamine, prescription drugs and an expensive surveyor tool. Richard Eatwell faces felony charges of first-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, and...
BETTENDORF, IA
KETV.com

Iowa authorities provide new details in deadly shooting outside of Ames church

The Story County Sheriff's Office says a shooting took place outside of Cornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Story County authorities provided new details in the shooting Friday morning. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden Moriah Montang,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHO 13

Family, friends pay tribute to victims of Ames shooting

AMES, Iowa — Two young women lost their lives Thursday night while heading to a summer Bible study program. Authorities say Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, 33, shot and killed Eden Montang, 22, and Vivian Flores, 21, outside of Cornerstone Church. Both women were students at Iowa State University. Montang was a senior in the College of […]
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Employer Faces Wrongful Death Charges

The family of a meatpacking plant employee who died from COVID-19 is suing JBS Swift Pork alleging they ignored years of warnings about what a pandemic might do to its employees. Luciano Sican-Soloman worked for JBS Swift Pork meat processing plant in Ottumwa for 23 years. He died of COVID-19...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella, Monroe Residents Killed in Jasper County Wrong-Way Crash

Two area residents were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 163 Thursday in Jasper County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Lincoln MKX operated by 79 year old Dorothy Findlow of Monroe was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes between Monroe and Prairie City near mile marker 22, colliding with a Chevy Trailblazer operated by 46 year old Delia Vance of Pella. Both individuals died due to their injuries; Vance was pronounced dead on-scene, while Findlow was transported by MercyOne Air to Des Moines, where she later died. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the cause of the incident, and was assisted by several agencies in Jasper County.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Supreme Court rules on disputed truck dealership in Clear Lake

The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled in a franchise dispute involving a new truck dealership in north Iowa. Peterbilt got approval from the Iowa DOT to open a dealership in Clear Lake. Owners of the Sioux City Truck Sales Peterbilt dealership sued — saying the 23 counties surrounding Clear Lake were in its 71 county “community” under state franchise law and the new dealership should not be allowed open.
ktvo.com

1 dead in Mahaska County worksite accident

NEAR OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has died after getting pinned by a piece of construction equipment at a worksite in Mahaska County. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a worksite along Highway 92. The construction worker, 46-year-old Pablo Jesus Gomez-Garcia, was repairing a bridge when...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

15-year-old charged with attempted murder in Ames shooting

AMES, Iowa – A 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened early Monday morning in Ames. The shooting happened in the 600 block of South 17th Street shortly before 12:45 a.m., according to the Ames Police Department. Officers began their investigation after being called to Mary Greeley Hospital, where the […]
bleedingheartland.com

Welcome to Iowa, land of entrapment

Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
100K+
Followers
109K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy