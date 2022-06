MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Several arrests have been made following the discovery of a meth lab in the City of Manitowoc. According to a release, the Manitowoc Police Department executed a search warrant on May 26, 2022, at a residence in the 1000 block of South 16th Street. Officers say the search warrant was based on tips and a law enforcement investigation that showed that a suspected controlled substance was being distributed and manufactured at said address.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO