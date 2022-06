Piaule Catskill will heighten your peace of mind with its luxurious cabin lifestyle and its proximity to nature. Have you ever experienced a time when you longed for a moment of true peace and silence? We all have. Living in New York City can undoubtedly be exciting and fun, but there are times when the liveliness becomes exhausting and sometimes even frustrating as it becomes difficult to find a moment to yourself outside of your apartment. Oftentimes, when New Yorkers are seeking a moment of zen, they head upstate for a weekend escape. Just minutes away from the Kaaterskill Falls, where visitors can hike amongst breathtaking views and follow trails to the bottom of a waterfall, is Piaule Catskill – a landscape hotel made up of 24 luxurious cabins.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO