One teen killed, another wounded in early morning shooting in south Dallas

One teenager is dead and another has been wounded in a south Dallas shooting.

Just before 2 a.m. there was gunfire at Opportunity Park near Malcolm X and Pine, about a mile from Fair Park.

Police spent the rest of the night on scene with flashlights, looking for clues. The condition of the wounded teenager has not been released.

Dallas detectives have not said who did the shooting or why.

