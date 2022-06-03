ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

One teen killed, another wounded in early morning shooting in south Dallas

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

One teenager is dead and another has been wounded in a south Dallas shooting.

Just before 2 a.m. there was gunfire at Opportunity Park near Malcolm X and Pine, about a mile from Fair Park.

Police spent the rest of the night on scene with flashlights, looking for clues. The condition of the wounded teenager has not been released.

Dallas detectives have not said who did the shooting or why.

