Avenue Two Travel’s 35-Year History Began With A Couple’s Wanderlust

Image via Avenue Two Travel Facebook page.

Debbie and Craig Bush loved to travel when they were first married. When friends and family started asking for travel advice Debbie decided to embark on a career at Park Avenue Travel in Swarthmore, writes Jamie Biesiada for Travel Weekly.

After three years working as an agent, she and Craig became the owners in 1987, focusing Park Avenue Travel on high-end luxury travel.

Around 2006, the couple urged son Josh, who ended up in commercial and investment real estate, to enter the business.

Remembering the stories about the fantastic trips his parents used to take, he agreed to come on board.

“The trips that I’m taking are domestic and checking into the Doubletree and getting my warm chocolate chip cookies — that’s my idea of what an amenity was,” he recalled. But Debbie and Craig were off to South Africa and Machu Picchu and the like.

Josh became CEO in 2014, and the agency moved from Park Avenue to Bryn Mawr, rebranding as Avenue Two Travel.

Today, on its 35th anniversary, Avenue Two Travel is a virtual host travel agency. It supports 70 independent contractors and 65 employees.

Josh is now focusing the business on sustainability.