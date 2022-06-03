ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton Shines in Pastel Yellow Dress and Nude Pumps at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving

By Amina Ayoud
 4 days ago
Kate Middleton and many more attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving service today in London.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, arrived at St. Paul’s cathedral for the second day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s birthday. The royal family happily shuffled into the cathedral, wearing their best formal wear for the occasion in order to celebrate the queen to the fullest.

Middleton arrived in a sunny yellow high-neck dress. The look was sectioned off through structured tailoring. Fabric wrapped to one side and then the other, crisscrossing and cinching the Duchess’s waist. The sleeves on the British royal were hemmed just above the wrists, while the skirt was hemmed at the midway point of her calves. Middleton held a beaded bag and cream gloves and wore a yellow fascinator at an angle atop her head, which was adorned with voluminous yellow flowers.

Middleton also brought the bling to the Jubilee, thanks to some diamond dangling earrings. Most importantly, Middleton flattered her feet in nude pointed-toe pumps, contrasting the pastel yellow with a neutral heel.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s unprecedented 70-year reign over the United Kingdom and associated Commonwealths. The Queen is the first British Monarch to achieve a Platinum Jubilee following seven decades of service to the throne, longer than any other British royal in history. The Platinum Jubilee, which runs from June 2 to June 5, is a four-day bank holiday that will include celebrations all over the U.K., including parades, performances, and other public gatherings.

