Click here to read the full article. Line of Duty producer World Productions is forging an ITV medical thriller starring Deceit’s Niamh Algar, directed by Boiling Point’s Phillip Barantini and written by former doctor Grace Ofori-Attah. Malpractice follows Dr Lucinda Edwards (Algar), a smart, battle-hardened doctor whose nightmare shift ends in the death of an opioid overdose victim, Edith Owusu. Despite the support of her medical supervisor, Dr Leo Harris, played by James Purefoy (A Discovery of Witches), Edith’s grieving father Sir Anthony Owusu, played by Brian Bovell (Strike), demands an enquiry into Lucinda’s actions on the fateful night. Filming has started in Leeds and cast also includes...

