Cherry Hill resident Patricia Bulicki was introduced to 25 year-old Nigerian Daniel Atamu by her cousin, via the word game Scrabble in 2021. The two quickly became friends, and the 69-year-old Bulicki continued to speak with Atamu through the video app Marco Polo and WhatsApp. When he expressed interest in pursuing further education, she and a cousin decided to help him pursue a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

