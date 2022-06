Jose Butto made plenty of bats miss in the first game of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies’ doubleheader on Thursday, recording a career-high 11 strikeouts in a 5-3 victory. AAA: Syracuse Mets (16-33) 8, Worcester Red Sox (25-26) 4 Box Score. DH Daniel Palka: 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R,...