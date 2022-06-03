ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Erie County Sheriff jail deputy charged in domestic incident, placed on leave

 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Erie County Sheriff's jail deputy has been charged in connection with a domestic incident in North Tonawanda. North Tonawanda Police say Marc A. Scarpace was arrested on May 30 and charged with assault third degree and two counts of menacing. They...

