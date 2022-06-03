Erie County Sheriff jail deputy charged in domestic incident, placed on leave
4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Erie County Sheriff's jail deputy has been charged in connection with a domestic incident in North Tonawanda. North Tonawanda Police say Marc A. Scarpace was arrested on May 30 and charged with assault third degree and two counts of menacing. They...
The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested three migrant workers for the stabbing of three other migrant workers on a farm in the town of Freedom. Investigators say 21-year-old David del Carmen-Ibarra, 21-year-old Alberto Ibarra-del Carmen and 25-year-old Jose del Carmen-Ibarra allegedly stabbed the men last Friday using a combination of items, including a kitchen knife and beer bottles. The victims suffered non-life threatening stab wounds and were treated at Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville. State Police in Machias say that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were contacted, since the suspects are illegal aliens. All three suspects were arraigned in Freedom Town Court and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.
A Sherman woman is facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of an altercation in progress Friday night at a residence in Sherman. An investigation found that 56-year-old Jamie Ratzlaff allegedly took property from someone and subsequently broke that property. Ratzlaff was taken into custody and charged with 4th-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny. She was sent to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment and is set to appear in Mina Town Court at a later date.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police released new information on Tuesday, including body camera video, of officers shooting a suspect this past Friday. The video shows the moments leading up to the shooting where you can see the suspect lunging at one of the officers with a knife.
Family and supporters of Jonathan Parker, the man convicted of killing Buffalo Police Officer Charles "Skip" McDougald in 1997, gathered Monday to support a new hearing. Parker's representation says new evidence has surfaced, as two witnesses who testified against Parker admitted to lying under oath, according to attorney Steve Metcalf.
A Jamestown man has been charged in connection with the theft of a flatbed utility trailer in the Town of Pomfret. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies received a complaint on May 4th that two unknown subjects stole the trailer from the victim's property on Chautauqua Road. An investigation found that 37-year-old Kirby Driggers was a suspect. Driggers was arrested Monday on a felony charge of 4th-degree grand larceny and a misdemeanor count of 4th-degree criminal mischief. He was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment and will answer the charges in Pomfret Town Court at a later date. Deputies were assisted by the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Jamestown Police Department.
A complaint filed to police by a local school that of one of its students had allegedly been abused has led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Canandaigua man. Penn Yan Police arrested Richard Siesto, Junior, for an incident on May 15th after the victim and a witness told police he had subjected the child to unwanted physical contact. Siesto, Junior, is accused of pushing the victim’s face into couch cushions and jabbing him with his elbow in the ribcage.
STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old from Rochester was arrested just after 5 p.m. Sunday and charged with five offenses in Stafford Town Court. Logan Biedrzycki was arrested after speeding away from a traffic stop with a child in the vehicle, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s office. Biedrzycki was charged with three counts of […]
A federal grand jury has indicted two men in connection with a narcotics conspiracy in Jamestown. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Tuesday that 38-year-old Joseph Zaso of Buffalo and 47-year-old Denver Komenda of Jamestown have been charged with narcotics conspiracy. Zaso was additionally charged with using and maintaining a drug-involved premises and distribution of fentanyl. According to prosecutors, an investigation by the DEA found that Zaso and Komenda conspired to possess and sell heroin and fentanyl between September 2018 and May 2022. Zaso is also accused of using a residence on Locust Street in Jamestown to conduct drug trafficking activities, including distributing large quantities of heroin and fentanyl. Zaso was on federal supervised release after serving a five-year prison sentence for a prior drug conviction in Michigan; the supervised release was transferred from Michigan to Western New York until July 2021. Zaso faces 15 years to life in prison if convicted, while Komenda faces 10 years to life in prison if he is convicted.
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in Chautauqua County over the weekend. Troopers were called to the area of Marvin Road and Belknap Road in the Town of French Creek on Saturday around 2:40 p.m. for reports of a crash.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occured in Buffalo Monday evening. Police say a 35-year-old man arrived at ECMC in a private vehicle around 5:15 p.m. after suffering a gunshot wound. Detectives were investigating if the shooting happened in the vicinity of Walden Avenue and...
Jamestown Public Schools was made aware late Sunday evening that a 4th grade student had sent text messages and video that contained a potential threat to Ring Elementary School. The school district says that Jamestown Police determined that there is no credible threat to the school or individuals. As a precaution, there will be an increased police presence today and additional restrictions on access to the building.
A Salamanca man was jailed for assault in Bradford City Saturday. At 2:08 AM, Pennsylvania State Police charged the 35-year-old man with assault with bodily injuries. The charge stems from a trooper on patrol allegedly witnessing the man standing over a woman lying on East Main Street and punching her. The man took off on foot but was eventually arrested.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man is in critical condition at ECMC and another is said to be stable after two separate shootings in Buffalo, police said. A 37-year-old male was shot inside an apartment complex on the 200 block of Linwood Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said. He is listed in […]
