A blind singer from Down East has been recognized as a top young artist by an NPR music program
By Maine Public
mainepublic.org
4 days ago
An 18-year-old singer from Beals Island Maine will be featured with other emerging classical artists this Saturday on NPR's From the Top program, airing 5 p.m. Saturday on Maine Public Classical. Noah Carver, who has been blind from birth, is also the recipient of the program's Jack Kent Cooke...
Do you like to talk? Are you funny? Are you fun to be around?. It's not often we have a full-time position open here at the station. But, every once in a while, one will open up. That presents a very interesting opportunity for the right person. It's a chance...
The Bangor State Fair comes roaring back to town, albeit with an abbreviated schedule this year, from Thursday August 4th, through Sunday, -August 7th, at Bass Park. That means 4 days of rides, food, games, summer fun and of course, live music, including a performance from an old Bangor friend, who is coming back to town.
There are just some things that you look forward to every year, especially when the seasons change, and we Mainers take our food very seriously, so when an iconic hot spot opens the doors for another year, you have to take advantage of it. Since 1981, people have come from...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s always good to be home, especially after being away for a long time. Imagine being in the hospital and being able to go home but you can’t; not because you haven’t been cleared to leave but because of the lack of nurses and caregivers to help you when you get there.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s kitten season at the Bangor Humane Society and they may need your help. The shelter currently has an influx of kittens and they’re looking for people to help foster the kittens as well as other animals in the building. The humane society says...
Columbia Falls is a tiny little town in Downeast Maine that has a population of just 476 people. To put that in perspective, Portland High School has had 908 students enrolled in the 2020-2021 school year, so they had nearly twice the amount of people that live in Columbia Falls under one roof.
Well before the height of the pandemic-driven national bath tissue shortage in the spring of 2020, St. Croix Tissue, Inc., a new, state-of-the-art tissue paper manufacturer in Baileyville, Maine, was running at peak production, producing roughly 10,000 metric tons of tissue per month. Getting the tissue to out-of-state processing facilities required monthly dispatches of some 750 tractor-trailer trucks, packed with a product to meet the surge in demand, down rural Maine roads and across the Northeastern and mid-Atlantic U.S.
We've got a super smart and super sweet little lady to introduce to you this week. Meet Cindy Lou, the Pet of the Week for SPCA of Hancock County. "Cindy is a female medium size terrier pitbull mix. She has a white and black bi-colored coat with beautiful hazel yellow eyes."
It's a return to the in-person moose drawing tradition. This year, the drawing will be held in Jackman. Prior to 2020, attending the annual moose lottery drawing was a tradition among hunters. For the past two years, however, that tradition has been paused due to COVID. Both the 2020 and 2021 drawings were conducted virtually via YouTube. This year will be a welcomed return to normality for the 2022 Maine Moose Lottery Drawing.
THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Are you or someone you know looking for a new furry friend?. Pope Memorial Humane Society has a feline looking for a forever home. Sedrick is believed to be about ten years old. Sedrick has been at the humane society in Thomaston for 318 days!. We’re...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A historic downtown Bangor building has a new owner. “To serve and improve the housing crunch in downtown Bangor, it’s been very clear to us and others that there’s a lot of demand,” said Dash Davidson, High Tide Capitol. 27 Exchange St. is...
Maine's acclaimed Tinder Hearth bakery only makes its wood-fired pizzas twice a week, so demand for its pre-ordered pies was already going to be high. But owners Lydia Moffett and Tim Semler have been so overwhelmed with phone calls (yes, people still do that) that they've since switched to a pizza lottery. The winners get to order a pizza — and the non-winners get to try again the next week.
Enjoy the privacy of this New England farmer. Featuring horse facilities on 32 acres, it is quietly off the road and surrounded by lawns and fields. The unique composition of the two breeze-connected homes is ideal for multi-generational living where residents can live nearby and maintain the privacy of a completely independent home. The house is located on a ridge that offers west views and stunning sunsets. Relax in the covered farmhouse porch overlooking the well-kept grounds and meadows. The vast perennial plants and shrub gardens are colored all year round. This property offers a great opportunity for those who want a small farm and gardening enthusiasts. The recently built four large stall barns offer many uses for storage and agricultural purposes, including livestock and horse breeding. The multi-acre forest is a quiet place for hiking, hunting and forest management, offering pedestrian rights on the way to the 84-acre Havener Pond for kayaking, fishing and swimming. Two spacious car garages and carports. Ideal for quiet office spaces and studios, with completed space, and a separate equipment barn with large overhead doors for machinery and additional storage. The main house with vaulted ceilings offers plenty of sunlight, south pine floors, a stunning river stone fireplace, a spacious kitchen with a farmer’s cooking stove and a professional range of buffets. .. The primary bedroom suite on the ground floor features a luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet. The recently refurbished adjacent small house has many potential uses, including legal units, caretaker homes, and potential rentals. This separate residence offers an open floor plan with a cozy wood-burning stove, arched ceilings, upstairs bedrooms and attractive rolling burn doors that give way to new appliances. Located between Rockland and Damariscotta, with easy access to Route 1. This is a beautiful property where you can realize your dream of a self-sufficient and sustainable life.
Another Maine destination you should consider checking out is Baxter State Park. Baxter State Park borders the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument on the east and contains 200,000 acres of wilderness. Baxter State Park is located in the Northern Woods region and is different than most parks as it's very rustic. The park doesn't have electricity and only has outhouses, but if you love nature, especially getting away from the hustle and bustle of it all, then this is the park for you to visit. Baxter also contains Mt. Katahdin, which draws many hikers interested in taking on the challenge of climbing Mt. Katahdin. Baxter State Park has many streams, ponds, and lakes, along with over 215 miles of hiking trails. There are ten campgrounds and many backcountry camping sites.
BANGOR, Maine — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor is opening a breast milk donation center as the U.S. continues to deal with a baby formula shortage. The hospital said the breast milk center will open Monday in partnership with Mother's Milk Bank Northeast, a regional milk bank. It’s the first in the Bangor area.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As free at-home COVID-19 tests sites become available, Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center says they see an opportunity to adjust some of their testing resources. Sunday, June 5 at 11 a.m. the Swab’n Go COVID-19 test near the Bangor International Airport will close.
A home AND an island for under $400,000? What's the catch?. First, let's tell you all about this fabulous island and home. According to WCVB, the island is Duck Ledges Island northeast of Bar Harbor along the coast. There are no trees so the views of the Gulf of Maine are pretty spectacular.
Let's get one thing clear right away... These houses all need work. If you think you're going to find the one house in all of Penobscot County that needs no work, you're wrong. Now, some of these places need more work than others, for sure. Some legitimately don't need that much. But, you're likely going to be putting some serious sweat equity in these places, for sure.
According to the Kennebec Journal, the body of a Fairfield man was pulled from the Kennebec River on Sunday. According to officials, the body of David Kufeldt, 52 of Fairfield, was pulled from the waters of the Kennebec River in the area of the boat launch that sits just east from downtown Skowhegan.
Police in Bangor, Maine, are looking for a 37-year-old man who is missing from a psychiatric center in the city. The Bangor Police Department issued a Silver Alert on Monday for Graham Lacher, of Norridgewock. Lacher was last seen around 4:40 p.m. Monday walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center, located on State Street in Bangor.
