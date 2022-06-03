Farmers tops in trustworthiness survey

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 5 to 6 cents * Wheat stepped back overnight after prior session gains, as traders weigh the prospects of Ukrainian grain shipments through the Black Sea region. * The most-active wheat contract met technical resistance at its 50-day moving average. * U.S. spring wheat planting was 82% complete by Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, lagging the average analyst estimate of 86% and well behind the five-year average of 97% due to wet conditions in the northern Plains. * The USDA said 5% of winter wheat had been cut by Sunday, behind the average analyst estimate and the five-year average, both 6%. The government rated 30% of the crop as good to excellent, up from 29% the previous week, matching the average analyst estimate. * Turkey is coordinating closely with Russia and Ukraine to agree to a plan that would re-start grain exports from Ukrainian ports even as conflict rages elsewhere in the country, its defence minister said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session down 5 cents at $10.88 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat last eased 7-1/2 cents to $11.62-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat last dipped 4 cents to $12.26-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Up 5 to 6 cents per bushel * Corn inched higher for a second session despite strong planting progress and crop conditions assessments from the USDA. * The USDA rated 73% of the U.S. corn crop as good to excellent in its first condition ratings for the 2022 crop, above the average estimate of 68% in a Reuters analyst poll. * U.S. farmers had planted 94% of their intended corn acres by Sunday, up from 86% a week earlier and ahead of the five-year average of 92%, the USDA said, despite a slow start following a cold, wet spring in much of the Midwest. * CBOT July corn last traded up 5-1/2 cents at $7.48 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Soybeans traded just above even overnight as traders considered slow planting progress against the prospect of increased acres in the northern U.S. Midwest. * U.S. farmers had planted 78% of their intended acreage, below the average estimate in the Reuters poll of 80%. The USDA's figure was up from 66% a week ago but just behind the five-year average of 79%, the USDA said. The government expects to release soybean condition ratings starting with next week's report. * CBOT July soybeans last firmed 1-3/4 cents to $17.01 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Mark Porter)

