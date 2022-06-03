ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmers tops in trustworthiness survey

By Chuck Abbott
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen 1,000 consumers were asked who they trusted in the food system, farmers were the clear winners, said the economists overseeing the new Gardner Food and Agricultural Policy Survey on Thursday. Participants gave farmers...

94% of corn in the ground with soybeans at 78%, USDA says

The USDA released its 10th Crop Progress report Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Sunday, the report pegged corn planted at 94%, compared with 92% for...
AGRICULTURE
CBOT soybeans rise on strength in the cash market

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose for the fourth time in five sessions on Tuesday, with strength in the cash market highlighting robust demand for supplies. * Soybean futures closed near their daily high. * Soymeal and soyoil futures also were firm. * U.S. farmers had planted 78% of their intended acreage, below the average estimate in the Reuters poll of 80%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's figure was up from 66% a week ago, but just behind the five-year average of 79%. * CBOT July soybean futures gained 29 cents to settle at $17.28-1/4 a bushel. * The contract rose above its 10-day moving average. * CBOT July soyoil finished up 0.25 cent at 81.44 cents per lb while CBOT July soymeal ended $10.30 higher at $417.40 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
LIVESTOCK-U.S. cattle, hog futures rise

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures rose on Tuesday, supported by good export prospects and strength in the cash market, traders said. Hog futures firmed on a technical bounce. U.S. beef processors on Tuesday slaughtered an estimated 126,000 cattle, up from 121,000 a year ago, the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 5-6 cents; corn up 5-6 cents; soy up 1-2

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 5 to 6 cents * Wheat stepped back overnight after prior session gains, as traders weigh the prospects of Ukrainian grain shipments through the Black Sea region. * The most-active wheat contract met technical resistance at its 50-day moving average. * U.S. spring wheat planting was 82% complete by Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, lagging the average analyst estimate of 86% and well behind the five-year average of 97% due to wet conditions in the northern Plains. * The USDA said 5% of winter wheat had been cut by Sunday, behind the average analyst estimate and the five-year average, both 6%. The government rated 30% of the crop as good to excellent, up from 29% the previous week, matching the average analyst estimate. * Turkey is coordinating closely with Russia and Ukraine to agree to a plan that would re-start grain exports from Ukrainian ports even as conflict rages elsewhere in the country, its defence minister said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session down 5 cents at $10.88 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat last eased 7-1/2 cents to $11.62-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat last dipped 4 cents to $12.26-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Up 5 to 6 cents per bushel * Corn inched higher for a second session despite strong planting progress and crop conditions assessments from the USDA. * The USDA rated 73% of the U.S. corn crop as good to excellent in its first condition ratings for the 2022 crop, above the average estimate of 68% in a Reuters analyst poll. * U.S. farmers had planted 94% of their intended corn acres by Sunday, up from 86% a week earlier and ahead of the five-year average of 92%, the USDA said, despite a slow start following a cold, wet spring in much of the Midwest. * CBOT July corn last traded up 5-1/2 cents at $7.48 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Soybeans traded just above even overnight as traders considered slow planting progress against the prospect of increased acres in the northern U.S. Midwest. * U.S. farmers had planted 78% of their intended acreage, below the average estimate in the Reuters poll of 80%. The USDA's figure was up from 66% a week ago but just behind the five-year average of 79%, the USDA said. The government expects to release soybean condition ratings starting with next week's report. * CBOT July soybeans last firmed 1-3/4 cents to $17.01 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
Keeping the crop stress away

KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA. A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa. All of our corn is out of the ground and looking pretty good. I am happy with the stand so far. We are in the middle of our post-planting chemical applications now, applying a mix of MegaGro (a PGR) and a stress-mitigation product called Shield-X. We are anticipating a summer with above-average temperatures, so our focus is going to be on keeping heat stress off the crop. We will be testing out several different products to see which ones offer the best protection. I believe that we get enough nutrition to the plant, and the yield limiters we face are stress. If we can keep the plants feeling good, then they will consume the nutrients we are giving them.
MCGEHEE, AR

