ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle's beloved Ba Bar goes green

By Lewis Kamb
Axios Seattle
Axios Seattle
 4 days ago

Ba Bar has gone green.

What's happening: The latest iteration of Seattle's beloved Vietnamese street food-inspired restaurant offers an all plant-based grab-and-go menu from a take-out window at its South Lake Union location (500 Terry Avenue North).

Background: Ba Bar Green launched in mid-November from a 200 square foot space where the restaurant formerly made pastries until the pandemic hit.

  • It primarily serves take-out and delivery orders, but if you get a beverage or appetizer from the adjacent restaurant's regular menu, you can dine-in.
  • The menu consists of vegan spin-offs of East Asian street food favorites, including dan dan noodles, kimchi fried rice and chorizo banh mi.

Between the lines: In the decade since they launched Ba Bar as a cousin to their more sophisticated Monsoon, brother-and-sister partners Eric and Sophie Banh have expanded their casual take on noodles and cocktails from its original Capitol Hill digs to SLU and University Village.

  • Ba Bar Green is a collaboration between Eric, his wife, Teresa Nguyen, and the Banhs' longtime chef de cuisine, Chris Michel.

What they're saying: "I wanted to design the menu around dishes that were well-known to see if I could make them plant-based," Michel toId Axios. "It was a little bit tricky, but I think we've done a successful job. It's really a menu for everyone. Most, if not all, meat eaters will like these dishes and not miss the meat."

Yes, but: All three of Ba Bar's sit-down spots continue to serve up their traditional meaty favorites, including beef, oxtail and chicken pho, and vermicelli dishes.

  • And yes, the spicy Sai Gon chicken wings are still a highlight of Ba Bar's happy hour menu (2–5pm).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AxWgz_0fzNo4rd00
The take-out window in South Lake Union. Photo: Lewis Kamb/Axios

Lewis here. My vegetarian daughter and I recently visited Ba Bar Green's take-out window and dined-in after ordering drinks inside.

  • Her take on the kimchi fried rice: "Herbal and tasty."
  • I feasted on the dan dan noodles and can confirm Michel's assessment: I could hardly taste the difference between the plant-based version and the traditional meat dish.

The bottom line: Yum!

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Brew stop: Pilsners and ales stand out at Lowercase Brewing

Axios Seattle is continuing its mission to visit all of Seattle's craft breweries. The spot: Lowercase Brewing in Georgetown, located at 6235 Airport Way South. Why it matters: You've lived through a pandemic — go ahead and have a beer. The setting: Lowercase has an expansive patio where you...
SEATTLE, WA
theplanetD

Where to stay in Seattle – Best Neighborhoods

Wondering where to stay in Seattle? It is a good question. The city has many different neighborhoods, and each has its own unique atmosphere and culture. In fact, its different neighborhoods are partly what gives this west coast city its charm. There are many factors to consider when choosing where...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
seattlemet.com

Seattle-Area Rents Increase for Fourth Straight Month

There's good news and there's bad news, apartment dwellers. First the good: The May 2022 data from Apartment List shows that median rents in the Seattle area aren't quite as eye-popping as the ones for this luxury apartment building. The bad news is that rents went up for the fourth straight month—in one suburb, as much as 22 percent year over year.
SEATTLE, WA
riptidefish.com

Salmon Fishing Trip to South Puget Sound

I have been eagerly anticipating my first salmon charter of the 2022 season this weekend with Best Seattle Fishing. Our favorite local salmon spots near the Shilshole Marina slip are still a couple weeks from opening, the plan was to make the long run down to Marine Area 11 and fish around Tacoma and Gig Harbor, but plans were squashed at the last minute. After only three days of fishing in that area, the encounter rate was caught up, and a closure announcement was sent out the afternoon before our trip. We needed to make it happen regardless, so the decision was made to burn a little more fuel and run down into South Puget Sound’s Marine Area 13.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Street Food#Food Drink#Vietnamese#Ba Bar Green#East Asian#Capitol Hill#Slu
Crosscut

Climate change takes a toll on Seattleites' mental health

On a gray and windy Saturday morning, passengers aboard the Admiral Jack looked out the windows of a small powerboat over the Duwamish River at a set of houses in South Park. “So far, it is actually the only [Seattle] neighborhood that has been categorized as being in danger of being for high sea level rise,” said Paulina López, executive director of the Duwamish River Community Coalition, during an educational tour of the river. “Having a river, it’s beautiful, but it’s like having a piece of chocolate we can’t enjoy. It’s there, but you don’t feel safe.”
SEATTLE, WA
parentmap.com

Harbor Seal Pup Shower with Seattle Aquarium

It’s a seal-ebration! Every spring and summer, seal and sea lion mothers along the West coast give birth to their new generation of pups. You’re invited to join the Seattle Aquarium as we throw a Pup Shower in their honor. Participants will play games, make cards for the new parents, and learn the best gift they, as humans, can give their new seal neighbors.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Quench Your Adventure

Have You Heard About The Hoh Rainforest?

Most people know about the Amazon, the world's largest tropical rain forest. However there are several lesser-known rain forests, such as the Hoh Rain Forest. Most people know Seattle's reputation for being rainy ALL the time. Seattle gets around 36 INCHES of rain a year compared to the Hoh Rain Forest which gets 14 FEET of rain a year. Wow! Its unique ecosystem has remained unchanged for thousands of years and it is now the most carefully preserved rain forest in the northern hemisphere.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Salmon sent to sea

On a brisk Sunday morning, approximately 15 people gathered above and below the Edmonds fishing pier to release the coho salmon that have spent the past several months growing in a pen. On hand were men and women from the Puget Sound Angler Association SnoKing chapter (PSA) and a few...
EDMONDS, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

With beer from one of the few black-owned breweries in the nation, Métier’s new Central District taproom is ready for grand opening

The Métier Brewing Company will celebrate the grand opening of its new Central District taproom this weekend bringing beer from one of the few Black-owned breweries in the nation to E Cherry. “Expanding into one of Seattle’s historically Black neighborhoods is an important step in living our mission to...
SEATTLE, WA
kolomkobir.com

Best gifts for graduates who go to college

Sleek and simple, REI Co-Op courses get great reviews, especially for their price point. Also available in a traditional frame style, the latest version of our top-rated urban bike model overlord comes with additional suspension for pot roads (hello, Seattle). Baggu runs the world of fun bags fashionably, and this...
SEATTLE, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

We might complain about the weather, but…

If you were wondering about the weather, it is not your imagination. Here’s a tally of the HOURS in Seattle at or above 70 F through May over the past several years:. That’s less than 10 hours of a temperature reaching 70 F – over the whole year so far – up to and including the month of May.
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

Jimi Hendrix's first gig in Seattle: Did You Know?

Jimi Hendrix’s first gig as a musician was at a Jewish temple in Seattle that is still there today ... sort of. Hendrix was known to frequent a club outside of Seattle called the Spanish Castle (which he wrote a song about). He picked up a thing or two there, musically, and was inspired to perform. That inspiration led to his first gig with an unnamed group in the Jaffe Room at Temple De Hirsch located at Union Street and 15th Avenue sometime in the late 1950s. Apparently, he was fired between sets because he was showing off too much. Obviously, he didn’t give up there.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

Axios Seattle

Seattle, WA
28
Followers
26
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Seattle is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/seattle

Comments / 0

Community Policy