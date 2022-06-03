ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

2 men hurt in Fredonia Twp. motorcycle crash

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

FREDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were hurt when their motorcycle crashed into a guardrail in Fredonia Township Thursday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m., deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of J Drive South and 15 1/2 Mile Road for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a 43-year-old Fredonia Township man and a 24-year-old Fredonia Township man were riding southbound on 15 1/2 Mile Road and lost control of the motorcycle. The bike then slid about 50 yards and crashed into a guardrail.

Both men were taken to the hospital, one was airlifted and the other was taken in an ambulance, the sheriff’s office said. Their conditions are unknown.

It’s unclear what factors may have caused the men to lose control of the bike, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

