Highland Co. drug traffickers sentenced

HILLSBORO — A Greenfield woman was sentenced to 48 months in prison for an amended count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine and permitting drug abuse this week in Highland County Common Pleas Court. Kathy Sparks, 56, was sentenced to 36 months in prison for one count of aggravated...
A Beavercreek woman charged with theft was among nine people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. The charge against Kelley Humphrey, 25, is a fifth-degree felony. According to court records, on or around Sept. 10, 2021, and continuing through Dec. 24, 2021, Humphrey did with the purpose to...
HILLSBORO — Casey Lundy, 39, Wilmington, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, last week in Highland County Common Pleas Court. Court records state that Lundy must successfully complete SUD treatment and aftercare at the Talbert House. It...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Four people were arrested in Huntington on Tuesday for multiple drug-related charges. The Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force executed a warrant at the 1500 block of 7th Avenue on June 5. Officers found heroin, methamphetamine, and used needles inside the apartment. The Task Force arrested Christy Heaberlan and Anthony Cooper […]
WILMINGTON — A Clinton County Grand Jury indicted a Highland County married couple on charges of theft involving two separate alleged victims in Clinton County, one of whom is in the protected class of being an elderly person. Examples of an individual within a protected class under Ohio law...
GREENFIELD, Ohio — A Greenfield man previously indicted on seven counts of rape earlier this year was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison Wednesday in a separate bill of information. During a status hearing in Highland County Common Pleas Court, Harold H. Willis, 44, waived his...
XENIA — A Jamestown man is facing a dozen charges in connection to the shooting death of a man at a Xenia bar last month. A grand jury handed up a secret indictment of 12 counts against Brad Stewart, 32, on Friday, online court records show. The indictment became public Monday after Stewart was served a copy of the indictment.
Two of five inmates who slipped away from a community-based correctional facility in southern Ohio Saturday were Clinton Countians, one of whom was still on the loose as of Tuesday afternoon. The one inmate who had not been recovered is Thomas Charles Comberger, 46, whose last known address is 294...
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 60-year-old Martinsville male for alleged domestic violence at...
WASHINGTON C.H. — A man who allegedly made threats to shoot everyone inside the Washington Court House Walgreens was arrested Thursday afternoon on multiple charges. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, Washington Police Department officers were dispatched to Walgreens, 1240 Columbus Ave., in reference to a male making threats that he was going to shoot the people inside the building, according to reports.
BUTLER COUNTY — Police have identified the officer and the man he shot in Butler County over the weekend. Officers were called to investigate after a 911 hang-up Sunday, according to our news partners at WCPO. Police received a call asking for police and saying there was a man...
(Connersville, IN)--A man who once escaped from Fayette County has done it again. Six years ago, John Curtsinger cut off his ankle bracelet while taking part in a work release program. He was eventually captured. After he was released, he was convicted of four other felonies and was back behind bars. Sunday, Curtsinger was taken to the emergency room. There, he once again cut off his ankle bracelet, fled, and was still on the loose Monday morning. His recent crimes include drug possession and theft.
UPDATE (12:28 p.m. on Sunday, June 5): Portsmouth PD says that both escapees have been taken into custody. SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for multiple escapees from the Star Justice Center in Franklin Furnace. Police report that the escapees are knocking on doors and asking to use the phone […]
WILMINGTON – The city’s police dog, K-9 Miko, will retire and be replaced, Acting Police Chief Neil Rager announced Monday. “Similar to people, dogs have a unique personality influenced by genes, environment, and experiences. Many animals experience behavior changes over time, and unfortunately, Miko has gone through a change that does not fit with his duties in the police department,” said Rager in a news releaes from the city on Monday. “It has become clear to us that K-9 Miko’s emerging aggressive behavior is incompatible with our police work.”
A Greenfield man was sentenced to six years of community control in two separate cases, each with three years of community control, last week in Highland County Common Pleas Court. Bryson Rickman, 23, in the first case was sentenced on one count of aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a...
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio —The Waverly Police Department is investigating the theft of two vehicles from the Herrnstein Autogroup in Waverly. According to the police department, a 2013 Dodge Charger and a 2022 Jeep Wagoneer were stolen. The 2013 Dodge Charger, the dealership says, is gray in color with license...
SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to help identify a female they want to question about a stolen credit card purchase. The female is wanted for questioning in regard to a May 21, 2022, incident where a stolen credit card was used at Walmart to make a large purchase. According to a press release from Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman, the credit card had been stolen earlier on May 21, 2022, from a vehicle parked at Flanagan’s Sports Complex located at 650 Riverside Drive. The vehicle had been damaged as a result of the theft incident.
Next Monday, June 13, Senate Bill 215 takes effect, allowing “qualifying adults” in Ohio to carry a concealed handgun without the need for a concealed handgun license. According to a news release from Clinton County Sheriff Ralph Fizer Jr., qualifying adults are 21 years of age or older, legal residents, not fugitives, not subject to a protection order, have not been hospitalized or adjudicated mentally ill, have not been dishonorably discharged from the military, do not have a conviction or delinquency for a felony, a drug offense, domestic violence, one misdemeanor offense of violence within three years or two within five years, or are not otherwise forbidden under state or federal law.
An Ohio man serving a life sentence for the shooting deaths of 11 family members in 1975 has died. Officials say 88-year-old James Ruppert died Saturday at the prison system’s Franklin Medical Center in Columbus. Ruppert was living with his mother at her home in Hamilton when he killed her, his brother and sister-in-law, and […]
Comments / 0