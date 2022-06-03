Highland Co. drug traffickers sentenced

(Connersville, IN)--A man who once escaped from Fayette County has done it again. Six years ago, John Curtsinger cut off his ankle bracelet while taking part in a work release program. He was eventually captured. After he was released, he was convicted of four other felonies and was back behind bars. Sunday, Curtsinger was taken to the emergency room. There, he once again cut off his ankle bracelet, fled, and was still on the loose Monday morning. His recent crimes include drug possession and theft.

