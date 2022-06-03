ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Free fishing in Ohio on June 18-19

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s annual free fishing weekend provides all Ohio residents the chance to experience any one of hundreds of public fishing locations on Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. This will be the only...

www.wnewsj.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnewsj.com

State Fire Marshal’s retired K-9 ‘India’ dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio – “India,” a retired accelerant detection K-9 for the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau, recently passed away. She served the investigative bureau from Feb. 2011 until her retirement in Jan. 2018. “India served faithfully in our canine program for many years,...
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

Sheriff: Concealed handgun/no license in effect next week; still illegal to have firearm in any buildings with courthouse

Next Monday, June 13, Senate Bill 215 takes effect, allowing “qualifying adults” in Ohio to carry a concealed handgun without the need for a concealed handgun license. According to a news release from Clinton County Sheriff Ralph Fizer Jr., qualifying adults are 21 years of age or older, legal residents, not fugitives, not subject to a protection order, have not been hospitalized or adjudicated mentally ill, have not been dishonorably discharged from the military, do not have a conviction or delinquency for a felony, a drug offense, domestic violence, one misdemeanor offense of violence within three years or two within five years, or are not otherwise forbidden under state or federal law.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy