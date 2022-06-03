ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Tavon Austin: Finds home in Buffalo

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

The Bills signed Austin to a one-year contract Friday. Austin will get a chance to compete for...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Walmart heir expected to win bidding for Broncos, plus a former MVP could be first QB to lose to every team

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is a sad day for me and that's because my understanding is that I'm no longer in the running to buy the Denver Broncos. It appears Walmart heir Rob Walton is going to purchase the team for $4.5 billion, which is $4,499,999,712 more than I bid. I didn't think my $288 bid would be enough to buy the team, but I thought it had a chance. The next time a team comes up for sale, I'm bidding at least $300.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Peyton Manning contacted by all four Broncos bidders to gauge interest for possible role with team, per report

In short order, the Denver Broncos will have a new owner. With that new ownership group, however, may come a familiar face. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has been contacted by all four of the bidders for the Denver club to gauge his interest in joining their groups as a minority partner or advisor, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Bills' Isaiah Hodgins: Dealing with injury

Hodgins (undisclosed) was inactive for Tuesday's mandatory minicamp session, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. The wide receiver was unable to participate in Tuesday's opening day of mandatory minicamp, standing on the sideline for the session. Hodgins re-signed with the Bills this offseason after spending the majority of the 2021 campaign on the team's practice squad, playing four snaps on offense in his only appearance on the active roster. He remains buried on the depth chart behind the likes of Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Jamison Crowder, among others.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills' Dawson Knox: Still not practicing

Knox (undisclosed) didn't participate in Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Knox was dealing with a minor injury during OTAs, so it appears his extended absence is merely precautionary. The 2019 third-round pick caught a career-high nine touchdowns last season, but he may face competition for targets in 2022 from the recently signed O.J. Howard.
NFL
CBS Sports

Colts' Darius Leonard: Set to undergo back surgery

Leonard (ankle/back) is expected to undergo back surgery and miss a portion of next month's training camp, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports. Leonard has been rehabbing his ankle after undergoing surgery in the offseason, missing OTAs and the Colts' mandatory minicamp. Head coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that he won't need a second ankle operation, but he will unfortunately have to have a procedure on his back. The surgery will cause him to be out for the foreseeable future and he'll likely miss a chunk of training camp.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Jordan Smith: Injures knee at practice

Smith was helped to the locker room after he appeared to sustain an injury to his right knee Monday, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports. It's a tough break for Smith, who only appeared in two games during his rookie season. Jacksonville's linebacking corps is very much in flux after the team lost starters Myles Jack and Damien Wilson to free agency, added Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma in this year's draft and signed Foye Oluokun to a massive contract in March, but Smith's place in the new mix largely may depend on the severity of this injury.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' DaeSean Hamilton: Suffers knee injury

Hamilton suffered a knee injury at Tuesday's training session, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The wide receiver went down with a right knee injury at Tuesday's organized team activity, drawing over the training staff. There's no official word on his exact injury quite yet, but more information will likely come in the near future. Hamilton signed a one-year deal with the Texans in the offseason after missing all of the 2021 season with a torn ACL that he suffered last May.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Titans' Tommy Hudson: Carted off field at OTAs

Hudson suffered a leg injury a Tuesday's training session, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports. The tight end went down on a pass route, injuring his left leg and ultimately being carted off by the training staff Tuesday. The cart is never a good sign and more information on Hudson's injury will likely be provided in the near future.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Packers' Sammy Watkins: Getting familiar with new team

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Watkins is present and will participate in the team's mandatory minicamp, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. LaFleur also mentioned that Watkins was present for two of Green Bay's OTAs last week, but he wasn't participating during the practices open to reporters. So, while it won't be the veteran wideout's first time at Green Bay's facility, it will be the first time he'll get to practice with reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. Watkins signed a one-year deal this offseason to help mitigate the losses of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but he'll face stiff competition from returning depth pieces (Malik Taylor and Juwann Winfree) and a trio of rookies (Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and Christian Watson) for a roster spot.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Bengals' Logan Wilson: Practicing with first team

Wilson has recovered from his shoulder injury and practiced with the first team defense Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Wilson had missed most of the offseason activities while recovering from shoulder surgery, but he appears to be ready to go for the upcoming season. The linebacker will look to build upon his strong 2021 campaign where he made 100 tackles including a sack while intercepting four passes, deflecting four others and forcing a fumble.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Leaves practice early

Jeudy (groin) exited Monday's practice early, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. DiLalla adds that coach Nathaniel Hackett noted that the wideout experienced a little tweak and that the team elected to pull Jeudy from practice as a precaution. The 2020 first-rounder will continue to be evaluated, but the hope is that he'll be able to participate in next week's mandatory minicamp.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Gets drilled by liner

Payamps left Monday's game against the Blue Jays after being struck by a line drive back up the middle, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Payamps was able to record the out after being struck, but he was then forced to exit the contest after being looked at briefly by the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Jose Barrero: Reinstated, sent down Monday

Barrero (hand) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Barrero's rehab assignment was scheduled to end Wednesday, and he'll remain in Louisville now that he's back to full health. The 24-year-old appeared in 14 games during his rehab assignment and slashed .204/.316/.449 with three homers, six runs, six RBI and a stolen base. He'll be a candidate to provide utility depth for the major-league club at some point later in the year.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from top simulation that called Taylor's huge year

Austin Ekeler might not be as dominant of a force with the ball in his hands as Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry, but his versatility out of the backfield has made him a Fantasy football goldmine over the years. In 2021, Ekeler rushed for 911 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, while adding 70 receptions for 647 yards and eight receiving touchdowns to finish as the No. 2 running back in standard PPR Fantasy football leagues. But now that the secret is all the way out on Ekeler he has an early 2022 Fantasy football ADP of 2.56 and it'll be interesting to see if his productivity holds up.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Aaron Fletcher: Rejoins parent club

The Pirates recalled Fletcher from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Fletcher rejoins the Pirates for the first time since early May, when he was up with the big club for just one day while serving as the 27th man for the Bucs' doubleheader with the Tigers. Since returning to the minors, Fletcher has produced an 0.82 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB in 11 innings out of the Indianapolis bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA

