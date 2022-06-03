Bills' Tavon Austin: Finds home in Buffalo

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is a sad day for me and that's because my understanding is that I'm no longer in the running to buy the Denver Broncos. It appears Walmart heir Rob Walton is going to purchase the team for $4.5 billion, which is $4,499,999,712 more than I bid. I didn't think my $288 bid would be enough to buy the team, but I thought it had a chance. The next time a team comes up for sale, I'm bidding at least $300.
In short order, the Denver Broncos will have a new owner. With that new ownership group, however, may come a familiar face. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has been contacted by all four of the bidders for the Denver club to gauge his interest in joining their groups as a minority partner or advisor, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pennsylvania -- A.J. Brown already seems to understand the rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, even if the Eagles' prized offseason acquisition hasn't played a game for his new team yet. Brown engaged in his first duel against the Cowboys, going head-to-head with All-Pro Micah Parsons...
Hodgins (undisclosed) was inactive for Tuesday's mandatory minicamp session, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. The wide receiver was unable to participate in Tuesday's opening day of mandatory minicamp, standing on the sideline for the session. Hodgins re-signed with the Bills this offseason after spending the majority of the 2021 campaign on the team's practice squad, playing four snaps on offense in his only appearance on the active roster. He remains buried on the depth chart behind the likes of Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Jamison Crowder, among others.
Knox (undisclosed) didn't participate in Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Knox was dealing with a minor injury during OTAs, so it appears his extended absence is merely precautionary. The 2019 third-round pick caught a career-high nine touchdowns last season, but he may face competition for targets in 2022 from the recently signed O.J. Howard.
It wasn't that long ago when coaches treated the word "transfer" as if it had only four letters. They'd speak about them in hushed tones, and they were viewed as something of a last measure for a desperate coach. Sure, you might take one, maybe even two, but the heart of your roster was and always would be your recruiting classes.
Leonard (ankle/back) is expected to undergo back surgery and miss a portion of next month's training camp, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports. Leonard has been rehabbing his ankle after undergoing surgery in the offseason, missing OTAs and the Colts' mandatory minicamp. Head coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that he won't need a second ankle operation, but he will unfortunately have to have a procedure on his back. The surgery will cause him to be out for the foreseeable future and he'll likely miss a chunk of training camp.
Smith was helped to the locker room after he appeared to sustain an injury to his right knee Monday, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports. It's a tough break for Smith, who only appeared in two games during his rookie season. Jacksonville's linebacking corps is very much in flux after the team lost starters Myles Jack and Damien Wilson to free agency, added Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma in this year's draft and signed Foye Oluokun to a massive contract in March, but Smith's place in the new mix largely may depend on the severity of this injury.
Hamilton suffered a knee injury at Tuesday's training session, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The wide receiver went down with a right knee injury at Tuesday's organized team activity, drawing over the training staff. There's no official word on his exact injury quite yet, but more information will likely come in the near future. Hamilton signed a one-year deal with the Texans in the offseason after missing all of the 2021 season with a torn ACL that he suffered last May.
Hudson suffered a leg injury a Tuesday's training session, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports. The tight end went down on a pass route, injuring his left leg and ultimately being carted off by the training staff Tuesday. The cart is never a good sign and more information on Hudson's injury will likely be provided in the near future.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Watkins is present and will participate in the team's mandatory minicamp, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. LaFleur also mentioned that Watkins was present for two of Green Bay's OTAs last week, but he wasn't participating during the practices open to reporters. So, while it won't be the veteran wideout's first time at Green Bay's facility, it will be the first time he'll get to practice with reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. Watkins signed a one-year deal this offseason to help mitigate the losses of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but he'll face stiff competition from returning depth pieces (Malik Taylor and Juwann Winfree) and a trio of rookies (Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and Christian Watson) for a roster spot.
The 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching, and bettors are beginning to mull their options on not only Week 1 bets, but futures bets as well. Over at Caesars Sportsbook, there are Over/Under win totals for all 32 teams, odds for which team will win each division and then statistical futures bets.
If you took a poll of NFL fans and asked them to name the best quarterback in NFL history, most of them would probably say Tom Brady, but if they said that, then they'd be wrong, at least according to Ryan Fitzpatrick. During an interview on The Adam Schefter Podcast,...
Wilson has recovered from his shoulder injury and practiced with the first team defense Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Wilson had missed most of the offseason activities while recovering from shoulder surgery, but he appears to be ready to go for the upcoming season. The linebacker will look to build upon his strong 2021 campaign where he made 100 tackles including a sack while intercepting four passes, deflecting four others and forcing a fumble.
The Denver Broncos were one of the big winners of the NFL offseason, and you can feel the excitement in the Mile High City. Ever since the days of Peyton Manning, the Broncos have struggled to field a legitimate starting quarterback. This season, that will change, as Denver traded for Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson.
Jeudy (groin) exited Monday's practice early, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. DiLalla adds that coach Nathaniel Hackett noted that the wideout experienced a little tweak and that the team elected to pull Jeudy from practice as a precaution. The 2020 first-rounder will continue to be evaluated, but the hope is that he'll be able to participate in next week's mandatory minicamp.
Payamps left Monday's game against the Blue Jays after being struck by a line drive back up the middle, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Payamps was able to record the out after being struck, but he was then forced to exit the contest after being looked at briefly by the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
Barrero (hand) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Barrero's rehab assignment was scheduled to end Wednesday, and he'll remain in Louisville now that he's back to full health. The 24-year-old appeared in 14 games during his rehab assignment and slashed .204/.316/.449 with three homers, six runs, six RBI and a stolen base. He'll be a candidate to provide utility depth for the major-league club at some point later in the year.
Austin Ekeler might not be as dominant of a force with the ball in his hands as Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry, but his versatility out of the backfield has made him a Fantasy football goldmine over the years. In 2021, Ekeler rushed for 911 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, while adding 70 receptions for 647 yards and eight receiving touchdowns to finish as the No. 2 running back in standard PPR Fantasy football leagues. But now that the secret is all the way out on Ekeler he has an early 2022 Fantasy football ADP of 2.56 and it'll be interesting to see if his productivity holds up.
The Pirates recalled Fletcher from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Fletcher rejoins the Pirates for the first time since early May, when he was up with the big club for just one day while serving as the 27th man for the Bucs' doubleheader with the Tigers. Since returning to the minors, Fletcher has produced an 0.82 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB in 11 innings out of the Indianapolis bullpen.
Comments / 0