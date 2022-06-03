Bills' Tavon Austin: Finds home in Buffalo

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Watkins is present and will participate in the team's mandatory minicamp, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. LaFleur also mentioned that Watkins was present for two of Green Bay's OTAs last week, but he wasn't participating during the practices open to reporters. So, while it won't be the veteran wideout's first time at Green Bay's facility, it will be the first time he'll get to practice with reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. Watkins signed a one-year deal this offseason to help mitigate the losses of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but he'll face stiff competition from returning depth pieces (Malik Taylor and Juwann Winfree) and a trio of rookies (Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and Christian Watson) for a roster spot.

