Land O' Lakes, FL

Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing-Runaway Teen, Last Seen In Land O’ Lakes

By Local - Liz Shultz
 4 days ago

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Avlen Torres, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. Torres is 6’0”, around 165 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.

Deputies say Torres was last seen around 11:45 a.m. on June 2 in the Bartolo Dr. area of Land O’Lakes.

Torres was last seen wearing a short-sleeve blue polo, dark grey jeans, and black Adidas sneakers. Torres left with a black Tony Hawk skateboard.

If you have any information on Torres’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

