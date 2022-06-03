No Merit to Delco Election Fraud Claim, Says DA; Ridley Park Man Pleads Guilty in Capitol Riot Case

From left: Upper Providence Police Chief David Montella, DA Jack Stollsteimer, Detective Sgt. George Moore. Image via the Daily Times.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer has closed the case on allegations of 2020 county election fraud, determining the claims made were “complete fiction,” writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.

“In short, the claim that there is a video depicting Delaware County election officials who ‘appear to be throwing return ballots into a trash can in anticipation of the election data audit’ is a complete fiction.” Stollsteimer stated in a letter to county council.

He concluded there was no merit found to claims made by an alleged whistleblower, videos or suggestions of election wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, Richard Michetti, 29, of Ridley Park pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to a felony count of aiding and abetting obstruction of an official proceeding in connection to the January 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.

An affidavit alleged that Michetti said he was at the Capitol Jan. 6 to protest the election results and told an informant in a text message after the siege began “If you can’t see the election was stolen you’re a moron.”

Michetti is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 1 and could receive a prison term of 15 to 21 months.

