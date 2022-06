BAKER CITY, Ore. — A 31-year-old man from Richland is in Baker County Jail after Oregon State Police troopers seized numerous drugs from his car before 1 a.m. on June 1. One trooper thought the man had been involved in a crash on SR 7 and I-84 and pulled him over. Although they later found no crash happened, the man did not provide a driver’s license when he was pulled over and was subsequently detained, according to OSP.

