ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Linda Cook review: ‘Ariel Phenomenon’ is superlative documentary about what a group of children saw in 1994

By Linda Cook
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXLT9_0fzNm5om00

This is one of the most incredible documentaries you’ll ever see, and one of the most astounding true stories you’ll ever hear.

I have a fondness for documentaries. They teach us, they move us, and they change our worldview. “Ariel Phenomenon” does all of these simultaneously. Even skeptics will have a hard time scoffing at the idea that these children saw … something … that wasn’t part of the everyday world.

Director Randall Nickerson’s film will hook you from the get-to and stay with you long after the credits roll.

It’s possible you already have heard about this incident:

It was in September 1994 that a group of children ages 6-12 at the Ariel School in Ruwa, Zimbabwe, were playing outdoors. Inside, a staff meeting was under way.

The kids saw a disc-shaped, metallic craft come from the sky and land in the nearby woods.

The two beings that emerged from the craft, say those who saw them, wore black suits and moved in an odd way. The students who locked eyes with the beings – and you’ll hear them describe those eyes – could not look away.

The kids ran, screaming, to get the grownups, who did not believe them. But when the children were separated from each other and asked to draw what they saw, they drew the same image of a disc and small beings with large heads.

The children’s reports made the BBC, and UFO experts arrived to investigate and talk with the kids. More than 60 of the students saw … whatever it was.

Now, decades later, the now-grownup witnesses remember the same events. One of them, Emily Trim, returns to the school to share and relive her memories. Through her, we realize how difficult it must have been – must be  – for some of the young witnesses, some of whom to this day have not shared what they saw with loved ones.

This could make some viewers uncomfortable and shocked. But it left me inspired and awestruck, and that’s how I hope it leaves you.

4 stars

Not rated.

Running time: One hour and 40 minutes.

To rent or purchase “Ariel Phenomenon,” visit here .

Watch the trailer here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Casino guest hits jackpot at Tioga Downs

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) — A guest at Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols is starting their weekend off right by hitting the jackpot on a game of blackjack for over $300,000. Tioga Downs Casino Resort is proud to announce that around 3:30 p.m. on Friday someone was able to hit big on the casino’s Blazing 7’s […]
WETM 18 News

Sayre woman accused of beating husband with rock going to trial

SAYRE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Sayre woman accused of hitting her husband with her truck multiple times and beating over the head with a rock is headed to trial, according to the District Attorney. Jennifer Craig, 29, will be headed to trial next month. The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office told 18 News that Craig’s […]
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Ice cream shop sustains heavy damage after crash in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning vehicle crash on Sunday has left one ice cream shop with heavy damage in Ithaca. According to Ithaca Police, around 5 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Purity Ice Cream on 700 Cascadilla St. Upon arrival they discovered a single vehicle that had gone into the northern side […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#The Ariel School
WETM 18 News

Vehicle catches fire on I-86; slows traffic

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Traffic had come to a standstill just before Corning on Sunday as a vehicle traveling westbound had caught fire. The incident occurred sometime after 2 p.m. when the four-door vehicle had gone completely ablaze just before Corning on Interstate 86. Pictures sent to 18 News showed heavy smoke billowing shortly past […]
CORNING, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Elmira man sentenced to ten years in prison for meth distribution

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been sentenced to ten years in prison after he attempted to use a recently deceased person’s mailbox to ship 4.5 kilograms of meth from California, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. According to a U.S. Attorney, Lamar Thompkins, 35, arranged for over four kilograms of methamphetamine […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

New York’s new gun bills signed into law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Less than a month after the mass shooting in Buffalo, Governor Kathy Hochul signed 10 new gun bills into law. The signing took place in the Bronx. “In New York we are taking bold strong action,” said Hochul. “We are tightening the red flag laws to keep guns away from dangerous […]
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

NYS Police help catch loose horse in Tompkins County

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y (WETM) — State Troopers were able to retrieve a horse that had escaped from its owner and bring it back to its home in the Lansing/Dryden area. The escapade was posted on the New York State Police Facebook page on Saturday, June 4. The video, posted by Police, shows Trooper Corey Knighton […]
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County reports one COVID-19 death

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of a COVID-related death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Steuben County to 302. The Public Health Department says that the death was a male resident from the City of Corning who died at the age of 86. This is the […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Person with knife reported on St. Joseph’s campus

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health said the St. Joseph’s campus is safe and no one was harmed after a person was reportedly on the grounds with a knife. Arnot Health said that the hospital’s Public Safety Department interacted with a person outside on the St. Joseph’s campus on June 6. According to the release […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy