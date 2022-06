LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the third straight year, the number of data breaches is rising, according to the national nonprofit Identity Theft Resource Center. The company’s Chief Operating Officer, James Lee said if the trend holds, we are in for a big uptick in data breaches in 2022. He said the bad guys are trying to get your credit card and bank account information, but they’re also usually after something more valuable to them.

