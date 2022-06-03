ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, TX

DNA Solves Mt Pleasant’s Cold Case

easttexasradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may recall that authorities in 1992 found Shenda Denise Hayes’...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
txktoday.com

City Mowing Crew Discovers Body Along Swampoodle Creek

A Texarkana, Texas city mowing crew discovered a body Monday afternoon along Swampoodle Creek just north of New Boston Road. Texarkana, Texas Police responded to the scene and are currently investigating. Police have said the body was male but have not yet identified the person.
TEXARKANA, TX
News Channel 25

Authorities search for missing fugitive

ATHENS, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office reports fugitive Daniel Simpson's whereabouts are currently unknown. Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating the fugitive. Authorities say his last known location was in Athens. Authorities did not disclose any possible charges Simpson may have. A description of...
ATHENS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Titus County, TX
Crime & Safety
Mount Pleasant, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Titus County, TX
City
Mount Pleasant, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Indictments

The Hopkins County June panel of the grand jury has handed down 18 felony indictments against ten individuals. Offenses included narcotics charges, vehicle thefts, escape from custody, and continuous sexual abuse of a child, with some facing multiple charges.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Cold Case#Prison
Classic Rock 96.1

Two ETX People Arrested Near Tyler, TX for Allegedly Allowing Their Kid to Smoke Meth

Two East Texas people were arrested in Smith County for allegedly allowing their teen daughter to partake in their supply of "meth." Short for methamphetamine, it seems we hear about another arrest, or another meth lab being discovered, almost every other week. In fact, I remember reading in the recent past in Texas Monthly about the prevalence of meth labs in the Piney Woods region. It started to become more prevalent in our East Texas area in the late '90s.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana Police Respond to Early-Morning Shooting

They got into an argument, Utsey jumped on top of her on the bed, grabbed a gun, and shot her. While waiting on a detective to arrive a few minutes later, Officer Cooper noticed a man covered in blood walk into the ER waiting room and immediately recognized him as Utsey. He arrested him and then transported him to the police department to be interviewed by detectives.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTAL

Body found near Texarkana creek

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – Police in Texarkana are investigating after a body was found by a city mowing crew Tuesday afternoon. Police say the city crew found the body just before 4 p.m. along Swampoodle Creek just north of New Boston Road near Oak Street. Investigators are on the scene, combing the area for evidence and clues.
TEXARKANA, TX
CBS19

East Texas man dies after vehicle went under a towed trailer in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man died in a vehicle crash involving a semi-trailer in Gregg County. Today at about 6 a.m., the Longview Department of Public Safety was called to a vehicle crash on SH-31, approximately 0.5 miles northeast of Kilgore. The preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a 2020 Volvo truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer stopped at a yield sign on SH-31, facing northeast to turn onto the entrance ramp of IH-20.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Tyler man accused of fatal wreck on Loop 323 indicted

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of driving at speeds of over 100 mph when his car collided with a truck causing the death of his passenger in October has been indicted on a manslaughter charge. Jose Manuel Esparza, 24, was indicted on April 28 in connection with...
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Man sought after shooting in store

MARSHALL — Marshall police are seeking a man following a shooting at a clothing store Monday afternoon on East End Boulevard. 39-year-old Montrell Antwon Hatton of Marshall is accused of wounding two female victims who were taken to the hospital. Police say he had left the scene when they arrived and is now sought on two aggravated assault warrants. Hatton is believed to be driving a late model white four-door Chevrolet pickup truck. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. If you have information but wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.
MARSHALL, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Drug Arrests

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 53-year-old Cheryl Lynn Hooper over the weekend for Possession of between four and 200 grams of a Controlled Substance and a drug-related misdemeanor. Her bond is $75,000, and she remains in the Hopkins County Jail. Blake Oliver Kizer. Deputies arrested 24-year-old Blake Oliver Kizer for Violation...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy