DNA Solves Mt Pleasant’s Cold Case

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — An assault at a Marshall restaurant is being investigated to determine whether the crime was committed because of bias or prejudice, according to a release from police. In a release, officers said they were called to a local restaurant on South East End Boulevard on Saturday, May 28 at 9 a.m. […]
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A Texarkana man is behind bars after allegedly shooting his girlfriend and then dropping her off at a local hospital. A report from local police claimed that 41-year-old Deryl Utsey was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a Texarkana hospital around 3:30 a.m. […]
A Texarkana, Texas city mowing crew discovered a body Monday afternoon along Swampoodle Creek just north of New Boston Road. Texarkana, Texas Police responded to the scene and are currently investigating. Police have said the body was male but have not yet identified the person.
ATHENS, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office reports fugitive Daniel Simpson's whereabouts are currently unknown. Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating the fugitive. Authorities say his last known location was in Athens. Authorities did not disclose any possible charges Simpson may have. A description of...
The Hopkins County June panel of the grand jury has handed down 18 felony indictments against ten individuals. Offenses included narcotics charges, vehicle thefts, escape from custody, and continuous sexual abuse of a child, with some facing multiple charges.
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man has been arrested for reportedly causing a fire that killed his half-brother in Smith County. Around 8 p.m. on May 18, the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office was called to a home in the 11300 block of County Road 1113, in southwestern Smith County, on reports of a structure fire with a man trapped inside.
MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall Police officers are searching for a man who they say shot two women at a store Monday afternoon and is currently armed and dangerous. Police said officers were called to Citi Trends, located in the 600 block of S. East End Blvd., around 4:15 p.m. about a report of a man shooting two women.
UPDATE — Marshall police have identified the suspect in a shooting that took place in a clothing store. On Monday at 4:15 p.m. officers received a call about an active shooting at a store in the 600 block of South East End Boulevard that stated a male was shooting as officers arrived. Upon officers entry […]
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man has turned himself in to the Smith County Jail in connection to the shooting death of a man in Tyler. Christopher Ryan Henry, 29, is charged with murder. He was booked into jail on Friday and is being held on a $1 million bond.
Two East Texas people were arrested in Smith County for allegedly allowing their teen daughter to partake in their supply of "meth." Short for methamphetamine, it seems we hear about another arrest, or another meth lab being discovered, almost every other week. In fact, I remember reading in the recent past in Texas Monthly about the prevalence of meth labs in the Piney Woods region. It started to become more prevalent in our East Texas area in the late '90s.
They got into an argument, Utsey jumped on top of her on the bed, grabbed a gun, and shot her. While waiting on a detective to arrive a few minutes later, Officer Cooper noticed a man covered in blood walk into the ER waiting room and immediately recognized him as Utsey. He arrested him and then transported him to the police department to be interviewed by detectives.
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly starting a house fire that killed his half-brother with special needs. According to the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, 32-year-old Robert Harrison Johnson IV was charged with murder. Officials initially were dispatched on May 18 to the home in the 11300 block of County […]
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man died in a vehicle crash involving a semi-trailer in Gregg County. Today at about 6 a.m., the Longview Department of Public Safety was called to a vehicle crash on SH-31, approximately 0.5 miles northeast of Kilgore. The preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a 2020 Volvo truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer stopped at a yield sign on SH-31, facing northeast to turn onto the entrance ramp of IH-20.
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Courthouse has reopened after it was evacuated Tuesday after a threatening phone call and text message were sent. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the incident started at around 9 a.m. The main courthouse and annex buildings were evacuated as a result.
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of driving at speeds of over 100 mph when his car collided with a truck causing the death of his passenger in October has been indicted on a manslaughter charge. Jose Manuel Esparza, 24, was indicted on April 28 in connection with...
MARSHALL — Marshall police are seeking a man following a shooting at a clothing store Monday afternoon on East End Boulevard. 39-year-old Montrell Antwon Hatton of Marshall is accused of wounding two female victims who were taken to the hospital. Police say he had left the scene when they arrived and is now sought on two aggravated assault warrants. Hatton is believed to be driving a late model white four-door Chevrolet pickup truck. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. If you have information but wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.
Hopkins County Deputies arrested 53-year-old Cheryl Lynn Hooper over the weekend for Possession of between four and 200 grams of a Controlled Substance and a drug-related misdemeanor. Her bond is $75,000, and she remains in the Hopkins County Jail. Blake Oliver Kizer. Deputies arrested 24-year-old Blake Oliver Kizer for Violation...
