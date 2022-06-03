Voiceless At The Topeka Civic Theatre

It was Bob Marley that sang, “One love, one heart. Let’s get together and feel all right.” You can feel reggae vibes in Topeka on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Sunshine Reggae Roots Festival with live music from five bands, and three DJs playing on-stage in front of Celtic Fox. That’s 8th street between Jackson and Kansas Avenue.
The school year for 2021-2022 may be done, but that doesn’t stop us at Majic 107.7 from honoring a deserving individual with our Crystal Apple Award. Debbie Williams, the principal of Pauline Central Primary School, has received our Crystal Apple Award for the month of June, and she is unrivaled when it comes to being hands-on!
You won’t be sitting at home just wishing you were at Country Stampede this year, you could be there thanks to Majic 107.7. To win, listen for your cue to text June 11-17, 2022. Keywords will be given on-air each day at 8am, 11am, 2pm and 5pm. The more keywords you hear and text in, the greater your chances of winning with Majic.
