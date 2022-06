An Ohio County felon has been accused of kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old girl in Hartford. According to the Hartford Police Department, the girl was positioned underneath the stairs at the Ohio County Public Library, at 413 South Main Street in Hartford, at approximately 7:15 Wednesday night as she used the library’s internet access when 30-year-old Brett Allen McKinney, of Hartford, approached her.

HARTFORD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO