Patrick Raymond McCall, 90, died Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Altercare of Bucyrus after months of failing health. He was born August 31, 1931 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late Harold W. and Veronica A. (Drajna) McCall. After graduating from Central High School in Minneapolis in 1949, Ray worked for The Dayton Co. (parent company of Target Stores) until 1958 when he became a Franciscan Brother. He moved to Bucyrus in the late 60s and became employed at United Church Directories/Lifetouch where he worked for 28 years before retiring on December 20, 1996.

