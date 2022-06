A Starbucks on Howell Mill Road becomes the first location of the Seattle-based coffee chain to unionize in the city of Atlanta. On Monday, June 6, non-management employees of the Starbucks at the District at Howell Mill and I-75 voted 10-1 in favor of unionizing, an effort that began back in January. The vote comes just six weeks after a Starbucks in Augusta, Georgia, became the first location in the state to unionize, joining more than 240 Starbucks across the U.S. with employees who have filed petitions to begin the unionizing process or voted to form a union in order to fight for better pay and other benefits.

