ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Machine Gun Kelly Reunites With His Mom After Revealing She Left Him When He Was 9

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PJK8z_0fzNlHI200
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Machine Gun Kelly has reunited with his mom, who left home when he was nine years old. The rapper, 32, posted a snapshot of the mother-son duo to Instagram on June 2, marking the first time he’s shown his parent to his millions of followers. They sat crossed-legged on the ground next to each other and both smiled for the camera. MGK threw up two middle finger emojis for the image, while his mother gave the more diplomatic peace sign. He captioned the post, “introducing … my mom ❤️‍🔥.”

MGK (real name Colson Baker) was born in Houston to missionary parents. After his mom left, MGK and his father moved to Denver to live with his aunt. He alluded to the impact of his mom’s abandonment in his 2019 song “Burning Memories.” The lyrics read, “Yeah, this one’s for the mama that I never knew; I took aside just to burn all of my memories of you.” MGK also sings, “How’d you leave your only child at nine for another dude?; Took that pain and punched my father in the stomach ’til he bled; All the years that you ignored me, left me sleepless in bed, I hope that he got some kids because your only son is dead.”

MGK’s father sadly passed away on July 5, 2020. The day of his dad’s death marked the one-year anniversary that the rapper released his fourth studio album Hotel Diablo, which features his song “Burning Memories.” MGK announced his father’s passing on Twitter and said he’s “never felt a pain this deep in my life.”

It’s possible that the death of MGK’s dad pushed him to reconnect with his mother. Now that they’re on good terms, we’d expect her to attend the “Bloody Valentine” hitmaker’s upcoming wedding to Megan Fox, 36. The couple got engaged this past January after meeting on the set of the film Midnight In The Switchgrass in 2020. Once they get married they’ll officially blend their respective families, which includes MGK’s 12-year-old daughter Casie, who he shares with his ex Emma Cannon, and Megan’s sons Noah, 9, Bodie, 8, and Journey, 5, from her marriage to Brian Austin Green.

Comments / 31

Coye The Gemini
4d ago

Sad story, rather you like him or not. The man has been through alot and he doesn't express his feelings on politics or any of that. A good guy with a funny sense of humor.

Reply(4)
21
nicole donohoe
4d ago

Funny she comes running now he is a rich and very popular singer !! What about the boy who at 9 you left ? Iam all about forgiveness but really makes me wonder if he wasn't MGK would she is care just a thought ! However if he is happy then iam happy for him after all that is what matters

Reply(1)
17
PIERRE
3d ago

so what does he do he turns around and gets a woman that did the same thing his mother did leaves her children for another man

Reply
4
Related
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Low-Plunging Black Dress With Machine Gun Kelly At BBMAs

Megan Fox was a beacon of light at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. The gorgeous actress walked alongside her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, on the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, wearing a figure-hugging black dress with a super low-plunging neckline. She accessorized with long black gloves, clear pumps and one ring by Loree Rodkin. Both gloves featured a beaded flower stem and leaves growing up their sleeves with the actual flower portion jutting off the gloves and covering her shoulders. The Transformers star’s hair was straight, and she rocked fringed bangs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Shares New Photo Of Son Sire Jackson: "Look How Big My Baby Got!"

50 Cent often uses his social media presence to draw attention to things and people he thinks are important. The most recent recipients of the rap legend's flowers? Mo'Nique, and his own 9-year-old son, Sire Jackson. As we reported earlier, Fif and the Precious actress worked together to combat the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Austin Green
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
E! News

Pregnant Sharna Burgess Responds to "Insane" Claims That She's Living Apart From Brian Austin Green

Watch: Brian Austin Green Expecting Baby No. 5 With Sharna Burgess. These rumors aren't jiving with Sharna Burgess. The Dancing With the Stars pro, who is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, cleared the air about her relationship with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum after revealing that she's on the market for a new home. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories on May 29, Sharna said many fans have been "wildly asking me why Brian and I aren't living together" amid her house-hunting journey.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Mgk
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Spotted With Her Boyfriend After Rumors She Was Dating The Actor

It seems like the rumors that Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp began a secret romance amid the actor’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard will finally come to an end! The attorney was leaving her hotel in Virginia with the man she’s dating Edward Owen, not the Pirates of the Caribbean star. The couple were spotted in photographs, which you can see here (via TMZ), getting into a car, and one fan who’d been following the trial even asked Camille to take a selfie with her!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa’s Son Joaquin, 19, Looks Like Dad Mark Consuelos As Family Attends Gaynor Gala

Kelly Ripa, 51, and Mark Consuelos, 51, recently had a night out with their son Joaquin, 19, and were dressed to impress! The proud wife and mom shared a photo of the three of them posing for the Gaynor Gala on May 23 and they looked incredible as they flashed smiles for the camera. She wore a light pink short-sleeved dress with a black belt and hot pink feather boa attachment as her hubby and the look-alike teen matched in black suits with ties.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kourtney Just Changed Her Last Name After Her Wedding to Travis—Here’s What She’s Going by Now

Click here to read the full article. It’s official. Fans have been on the lookout for if Kourtney Kardashian’s last name will be changed after her marriage to Travis Barker. The Poosh founder confirmed that she will be hyphenating her last name as “Kardashian-Barker” by changing her name on Instagram. Kourtney previously seemed to hint at her name change on Instagram. In an Instagram story after her second, but official, wedding with Travis Barker, Kourtney posted a dessert with the Blink-182 drummer’s last name. The cookie read “Mr. + Mrs. Barker” wrapped around different florals. Close friends of the Kardashian clan,...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

In a Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute, Lisa Marie Presley Said Son’s Death ‘Shattered’ Her Heart

Click here to read the full article. Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about losing her son Benjamin Keough in a heart-wrenching Instagram post. Keough died by suicide in 2020 and Presley, understandably, has taken some time away from Instagram. “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Presley wrote. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.” The singer went on to say that she hasn’t been able...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
197K+
Followers
18K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy