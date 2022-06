WASHINGTON, D.C. – Special Counsel John Durham’s team delivered its closing argument in the trial of Michael Sussmann Friday morning, saying the evidence has "proven beyond a reasonable doubt" that Sussmann made a false statement to the FBI. Sussman had said he was not bringing the debunked allegations of a covert communications channel between the Trump Organization and a Russian bank to the bureau on behalf of any client, when he, in fact, billed Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign for his time and work on the matter.

