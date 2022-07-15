Confirmed: FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw - Groups Revealed For Qatar

The draw for the FIFA 2022 World Cup has taken place and we can bring you the details of the eight groups that were picked out in Doha, Qatar on Friday evening.

Hosts Qatar were drawn alongside Ecuador, the Netherlands, and Senegal in Group A with England drawn in Group B alongside USA, Iran, and the winners of the Ukraine and Wales playoff matches.

Reigning Champions France will start the defence of their crown in Group D alongside Denmark, Tunisia, and the winners of the Australia/UAE and Peru qualifier.

The favourites for this year's competition, Brazil, are in Group G alongside Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aarutiXJdvU

Confirmed Groups

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

USA

Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

