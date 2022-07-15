Confirmed: FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw - Groups Revealed For Qatar
The draw for the FIFA 2022 World Cup has taken place and we can bring you the details of the eight groups that were picked out in Doha, Qatar on Friday evening.
Hosts Qatar were drawn alongside Ecuador, the Netherlands, and Senegal in Group A with England drawn in Group B alongside USA, Iran, and the winners of the Ukraine and Wales playoff matches.
Reigning Champions France will start the defence of their crown in Group D alongside Denmark, Tunisia, and the winners of the Australia/UAE and Peru qualifier.
The favourites for this year's competition, Brazil, are in Group G alongside Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon.
Confirmed Groups
Group A
Qatar
Ecuador
Senegal
Netherlands
Group B
England
Iran
USA
Wales
Group C
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Poland
Group D
France
Australia
Denmark
Tunisia
Group E
Spain
Costa Rica
Germany
Japan
Group F
Belgium
Canada
Morocco
Croatia
Group G
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Cameroon
Group H
Portugal
Ghana
Uruguay
South Korea
