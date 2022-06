SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - The Springfield Police Department is calling attention to a recent phone scam in which the caller claimed to be a Sergeant with the department. The victim received a phone call notifying them "that a subpoena was dropped off at a work address and that they missed court. The suspect then gave her options on how to resolve the issue. The victim wisely identified the scam when the suspect asked her which agency was closest to her, which we would obviously know."

SPRINGFIELD, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO