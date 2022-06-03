ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wister, OK

18-year-old killed in Leflore County crash

By Jacob Smith
 4 days ago

WISTER, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — An 18-year-old boy was killed in the early Friday morning hours just outside of Wister, Okla. when the driver of his vehicle overcorrected onto the roadway causing the two to go into a roll.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol crash report, Jake Morrison, 19 of Heavener, Okla. and Ayden Brown, 18 of Wister, Okla. were traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 270 approximately two and a half miles outside of Wister when Morrison went off the roadway and overcorrected back onto the roadway, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Two NWA residents killed in Texas crash with semi

The vehicle came to a rest in an upright position with Morrison in the vehicle. Brown was ejected during the rollover and pronounced dead at the scene.

The report notes Morrison had an odor of alcohol. He was transported to LeFlore County EMS to Mercy Fort Smith, AR, with head injuries.

Trooper Wes Odom #570, of the LeFlore County detachment, of Troop D. Assisted by LeFlore County EMS and Wister Fire Department investigated the crash.

