(Mankato, MN) -- Minnesota farmers are making progress on planting crops. The USDA said in a May 31st report that farmers are still behind, with the largest deficits of soybeans happening in Minnesota and North Dakota. Minnesota is at 55-percent on soybeans, compared to the five-year average of 80 percent at this point in the season.

MANKATO, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO