STANDARDSVILLE (WINA) – Due to construction at some of the normal voting locations, Greene County’s registrar wants voters to know some locations will be different for the June 21 Republican primary. Electoral Board Chair Deborah Turck is concerned that postcards recently mailed to all registered voters could be confusing. These cards are alerting the voter to their permanent voting location AFTER the June 21 primary.

GREENE COUNTY, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO