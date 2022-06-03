ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia controls 20 percent of Ukraine 100 days into war

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kyiv) -- This is a pivotal day for the war in Ukraine. Soldiers have been fighting...

www.am1100theflag.com

Reuters

Don't close the embassy, U.S. ambassador tells Russia

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Russia should not close the U.S. embassy despite the crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine because the world's two biggest nuclear powers must continue to talk, the U.S. ambassador to Moscow was quoted as saying on Monday. President Vladimir Putin has cast the invasion...
#Russia#Ukraine#War Crimes
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
The Independent

Trump posts Mount Rushmore with his face as Jan 6 committee promises bombshell evidence against him

Donald Trump is sharing old memes and envisioning himself on monuments to America’s most well-known presidents as the January 6 committee prepares for its first public hearing later this week.The ex-president “re-Truthed” two images depicting himself as part of the iconic Mount Rushmore monument in South Dakota on Monday, according to Insider. One of the images was actually a photograph taken by the Associated Press in 2020 that captured Mr Trump grinning in front of the monument during a visit to the site; due to the framing, Mr Trump’s visage is squared near-perfectly with an emply spot on the...
Reuters

After Lavrov meeting, Turkey says Ukraine grain-export plan reasonable

ANKARA, June 8 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign minister said on Wednesday a United Nations plan to restart Ukrainian grain exports along a sea corridor was "reasonable" and requires more talks with Moscow and Kyiv to ensure ships would be safe. Speaking alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Turkey's Mevlut Cavusoglu...
The Independent

Ukraine in race to export millions of tonnes of food as Putin ‘blackmails’ world with port blockade

Amid the carnage, bloodshed and death in Ukraine, a new tragedy is looming, as businesses in the wartorn country increasingly fear that they may soon have to start throwing away food that the world desperately needs.Hopes are fading among Ukrainian business leaders that Vladimir Putin will lift a blockade on the Black Sea ports before the harvest begins in just a few weeks and siloes that are already filled with grain begin to reach capacity.Russian and Turkish defence ministers have discussed a potential humanitarian corridor to allow grain out of the country by sea, but no deal has been...
