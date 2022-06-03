ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampstead, NC

Hampstead 'Boogaloo Boi' sentenced on terrorism charges in Minneapolis

By North Carolina Public Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second of two self-described members of an anti-government extremist group...

WNCT

Suspect in 2020 Jacksonville murder pleads guilty, is sentenced

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man arrested and charged in a homicide that happened in 2020 has pled guilty and was sentenced on Tuesday. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports Deon Leon Townsell pled guilty to second-degree murder of Nicholas Carl Matthews. Judge George Frank Jones sentenced him to 144-185 months (12-15.5 years) in prison. On […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Man pleads guilty to 2020 Onslow County murder

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man has admitted to killing another man two years ago during a robbery outside of Jacksonville. Deon Townsell pleaded guilty this afternoon to second-degree murder. Townsell was 20-years-old when he was arrested by Onslow County deputies for the May 27, 2020 shooting death of Nicholas...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two charged after fight on Carolina Beach boardwalk

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Two people face charges after a fight on the Carolina Beach boardwalk on Saturday. Police responded to the fight a little after 6:30 p.m. Police say multiple people involved left the scene before law enforcement arrived. The fight stemmed from a previous encounter earlier...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WECT

Pender County woman charged with murder of 7-month-old infant

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Rocky Point woman was arrested and charged with First-Degree Murder following the death of her infant son Tuesday, June 7. Pender County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested Lauren Emilie McCary after emergency medical and law enforcement crews responded to her home May 4 following a call that a seven-month-old infant was unresponsive.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
fox9.com

Shooting captured on video by U of M leaves teen with gunshot wound

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A pair of videos capture more than 30 seconds of near-continuous gunfire from a shootout that left a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg in an incident that occurred late Friday night by a troubled, rundown property near the University of Minnesota campus.
CBS Minnesota

7 Shot In Minneapolis In A Span Of 10 Hours Thursday

Originally published June 3, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people are in the hospital, including two with serious injuries, after five shootings occurred in Minneapolis Thursday, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 11 p.m. “In a span of about 10 hours there were five shooting incidents with seven individuals injured by gunfire,” Minneapolis police officer Gerret Parten said. According to Minneapolis police, the first incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on the 800 block of 24th Avenue Northeast. Officers found evidence at the scene of gunfire damage to vehicles and buildings in the area, as well as blood. While on scene,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has sent out a search for 39-year-old Tamara Jenice Clark. Clark is five feet and six inches tall and is 250 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen on Wednesday, June 1, around 5:00 a.m. in the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington man sets state record with Graysby Grouper catch

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries has announced the first state record of a fish caught off of the North Carolina coast. The agency says George Dale, of Wilmington, caught the Graysby Grouper (otherwise known as Cephalopholis cruentata) outside of Masonboro Inlet in about 100-feet-deep water on May 31st.
WILMINGTON, NC
CBS Minnesota

Man Found In Burning Vehicle In Waite Park Identified As Musa Sabriye

WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – The man who was found dead inside a burning vehicle early Monday outside of St. Cloud has been identified as Musa Sabriye. According to Waite Park police, officers and firefighters responded to a car fire just before 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of Country Road 6. There they found a vehicle “fully engulfed in flames.” The body and vehicle were so badly damaged that neither was initially identifiable, police said. On Friday, police added that they do not yet know what caused Sabriye’s death, and it’s too early to know if a crime was committed. At a press conference,...
WAITE PARK, MN
WITN

Two people shot late Sunday at Greenville apartment complex

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say two people were shot late Sunday night at a Greenville apartment complex. It happened shortly after 11 p.m. at Southgate Apartments, that’s off East Arlington Boulevard. Police were called to the pool area of the apartment complex where they found a 37-year-old man...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Onslow Co. couple arrested on fraud charges

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County couple that was wanted in Carteret County and Florida has been arrested and charged in a fraud investigation. Carteret County Deputies arrested Eric Brough Kane, 46, and Darlene Marine Valentine, 47, of Jacksonville on June 2 following a fraud investigation. Officials investigating the case said the couple […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Raw video: fire erupts from Mill Creek Apartments

Search is underway for offender who escaped confinement. Former principal says she investigated complaints against former NHCS teacher, testimony in question as civil trial approaches. Updated: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. |. Live to VOD, 6pmFormer principal says she investigated complaints against former NHCS teacher, testimony in question...
justshortofcrazy.com

Dine with Ghosts at the Country Squire in Warsaw, NC

Located in rural Duplin County, NC, the Country Squire Restaurant, Winery and Inn throws old-world charm vibes in the best of ways. You’ll find the Country Squire just off the highway on your way to North Topsail Beach and/or Swansboro. It’s definitely a stop you’ll want to make on...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC

